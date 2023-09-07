Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Atveseļošanās nozīme skrējēju treniņos

ByVikija Stavropulu

Septembris 7, 2023
Atveseļošanās nozīme skrējēju treniņos

In order to maximize their performance and avoid overtraining, runners need to prioritize their recovery just as much as their workouts. This is because fitness gains occur during the repair phase of tissue damage caused by exercise, and without adequate recovery, muscle damage can accumulate over time, leading to diminishing returns and potential career-ending injuries.

One of the most crucial aspects of recovery is getting enough sleep. Sleep plays a vital role in repairing exercise-induced muscle damage, as the body releases a growth hormone during deep sleep. Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep each night to ensure optimal recovery. If a full night of sleep is not possible, a short nap of 30 minutes or less can also help improve performance, especially after a restless night.

Rest days are equally important for recovery. Taking at least one day off each week allows the body to repair damaged muscle fibers, replenish glycogen levels, and prevent overuse injuries. On rest days, consider engaging in light activity like a jog or gentle stretching to loosen up without putting too much stress on the muscles.

Managing stress is another crucial aspect of recovery. Stress produces physiological responses similar to intense exercise, which can hinder the body’s ability to recover. Incorporate stress-management techniques into your training plan, such as meditation, reading, or listening to music, to give your mind and body a break from the pressures of training.

Lastly, it’s important to establish good sleep habits to ensure sound sleep every night. Avoid consuming caffeine close to bedtime, as it can impair deep sleep. Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule and avoiding blue light exposure in the evening can also help regulate sleep rhythms and improve the quality of sleep.

In conclusion, recovery is essential for runners to enhance their performance and prevent injuries. Prioritize getting enough sleep, taking rest days, managing stress, and establishing good sleep habits to optimize your training and overall wellness.

Avoti:
– Mayo Clinic: https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/fitness/expert-answers/exercise/faq-20057916
– European Journal of Sport Science: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/17461391.2018.1471887

By Vikija Stavropulu

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Starptautiskā komanda pabeidz Y hromosomas sekvencēšanu, atklājot jaunus proteīnus kodējošus gēnus

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

Jauns raksta nosaukums: Mindfulness meditācijas praktizēšanas priekšrocības

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

NASA Marsa skābekļa eksperiments rada skābekli uz Sarkanās planētas

Septembris 12, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Jaunumi

Warbits+: atveriet beta reģistrēšanos tagad tiešraidē mobilajām ierīcēm un personālajam datoram

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Apple piegādātājs Foxconn piegādās Indijā ražotu iPhone 15, kas paplašina ražošanu ārpus Ķīnas

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Starptautiskā komanda pabeidz Y hromosomas sekvencēšanu, atklājot jaunus proteīnus kodējošus gēnus

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Jaunā žetonu sistēma NBA 2K24 saņem pretreakciju no spēlētājiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri