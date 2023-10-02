Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Zinātnieki atklāj planētai līdzīgus objektus, kas peld pa pāriem tālā miglājā

ByVikija Stavropulu

Oktobris 2, 2023
Zinātnieki atklāj planētai līdzīgus objektus, kas peld pa pāriem tālā miglājā

Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made a surprising discovery in the Orion Nebula. They have observed around 40 gassy “planets” floating in pairs in a distant part of the nebula. These planet-like objects, dubbed Jupiter-Mass Binary Objects (JuBMOs), are about the size of Jupiter and are not connected to any star.

This discovery has left scientists baffled as it goes against current theories of planet and star formation. Rogue planets are not uncommon, but the phenomenon of these JuBMOs orbiting in pairs is unexpected. According to Samuel Pearson, a scientist from the European Space Agency involved in the research, “There is something fundamentally wrong with either our understanding of planet formation, star formation, or both.”

The JuBMOs are too small to be considered stars, and their formation within the nebula defies current theories. These objects sit in the gap between stars and planets, but scientists are unsure of how they have formed. The JWST captured detailed images of the nebula using its near-infrared camera.

This discovery challenges the existing knowledge of planetary systems and raises many questions about the mechanisms involved in planet formation. Further research is needed to understand the origin and nature of these JuBMOs and the implications they may have for our understanding of the universe.

Avoti:
– XYZ Scientific Journal (Example)
– ABC News (Example)

By Vikija Stavropulu

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Ķīnas Mēness misijas virzās uz priekšu kā Pekinas plāni nākotnes Mēness ekspedīcijām un izpētes stacijai

Oktobris 4, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Zinātne

Atēna: ar mākslīgo intelektu darbināta uguns modelēšanas sistēma, kas cīnās ar krūmāju ugunsgrēkiem NSW

Oktobris 4, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Zinātne

NASA kosmosa kuģis OSIRIS-REx atdod Zemei vēsturisko asteroīda paraugu

Oktobris 4, 2023 Mamfo Breša

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Ķīnas Mēness misijas virzās uz priekšu kā Pekinas plāni nākotnes Mēness ekspedīcijām un izpētes stacijai

Oktobris 4, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Atēna: ar mākslīgo intelektu darbināta uguns modelēšanas sistēma, kas cīnās ar krūmāju ugunsgrēkiem NSW

Oktobris 4, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA kosmosa kuģis OSIRIS-REx atdod Zemei vēsturisko asteroīda paraugu

Oktobris 4, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Iespaidīgs NGC 4654 attēls: starpposma spirālveida galaktika Jaunavas klasterī

Oktobris 4, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri