Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

ISRO turpinās centienus izveidot saziņu ar Chandrayaan-3 Lander un Rover

ByMamfo Breša

Septembris 26, 2023
ISRO turpinās centienus izveidot saziņu ar Chandrayaan-3 Lander un Rover

The former chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), K Sivan, has stated that despite the Vikram Lander and Pragyaan rover of Chandrayaan-3 completing their mission tasks, it is not the end of the story. Sivan mentioned that there is still a lot of data to be processed and that ISRO is attempting to establish contact with the lander and rover after the Sun rises on the Moon’s surface.

Regarding the data collected by Chandrayaan-3, Sivan highlighted that it is valuable and that scientists are still analyzing the data from the Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover. He also referred to a report which revealed that US scientists discovered additional secrets about the moon using data from Chandrayaan-1. This exemplifies the potential for further discoveries from the vast amount of data recovered from the payloads on board the lander and rover.

The ISRO recently provided an update stating that they have made efforts to establish communication with the lander and rover, but have not received any signals. They will continue their attempts to establish contact. If all efforts fail, the rover and lander will remain on the Moon’s surface as India’s lunar ambassadors.

Chandrayaan-3’s lander, Vikram, successfully landed on the lunar surface on August 23rd and was placed into sleep mode along with the Pragyaan rover after completing their experiments. The ISRO has postponed the plan to reactivate the rover and lander until further notice.

Sources: The Times of India

By Mamfo Breša

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Jauns kvantu materiāls: atsevišķas grafēna nanolentes, kas pirmo reizi sazinātas

Septembris 27, 2023 Gabriels Bota
Zinātne

Pretrunas par integrētās informācijas teoriju apziņas zinātnē

Septembris 27, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

Aizraujošs atklājums: uz Jupitera mēness Eiropa atrasts oglekļa dioksīds

Septembris 27, 2023 Roberts Endrjū

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Jauns kvantu materiāls: atsevišķas grafēna nanolentes, kas pirmo reizi sazinātas

Septembris 27, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Pretrunas par integrētās informācijas teoriju apziņas zinātnē

Septembris 27, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Aizraujošs atklājums: uz Jupitera mēness Eiropa atrasts oglekļa dioksīds

Septembris 27, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Sombrero galaktika: majestātisks un unikāls skaistums Visumā

Septembris 27, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri