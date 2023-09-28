Pilsētas dzīve

Narkotikas parāda solījumu novērst kaulu zudumu kosmosā

ByRoberts Endrjū

Septembris 28, 2023
In a recent study, researchers discovered a potential solution to the extreme bone loss that astronauts experience during lengthy space missions. While bone loss is a natural part of aging for humans on Earth, the low levels of gravity in space reduce the strain placed on bones, resulting in accelerated bone loss. Exercise can help counteract this, but it may not fully prevent bone loss and is impractical for injured astronauts.

The study, published in the journal npj Microgravity, found that a drug called BP-NELL-PEG successfully prevented bone loss in mice on the International Space Station (ISS). The treated mice showed increased bone density, while the untreated mice experienced significant bone density decline.

BP-NELL-PEG is a modified version of the protein NELL-1, which has previously shown potential to boost bone tissue formation and repair. The drug has also been tested in humans for the treatment of degenerative disc disease.

To ensure the drug remained active in the body for a longer duration, the researchers modified it, reducing the need for frequent injections. They also combined it with a drug used to treat osteoporosis to enhance its bone targeting capabilities.

During the study, 20 mice were sent to the ISS, while another 20 were kept on Earth. Half of the mice in both groups received BP-NELL-PEG, while the other half received a salt solution. After nine weeks, the treated mice, both in space and on Earth, showed a significant increase in bone formation. The untreated mice in space experienced bone loss, while the untreated mice on Earth remained stable.

While the study has limitations, such as the inability to closely track the mice’s behavior, the researchers are optimistic about the potential of BP-NELL-PEG for future space missions. The drug could be a valuable tool in combating bone loss and musculoskeletal deterioration when conventional resistance training is not possible due to injuries or other factors.

Further research using additional mice returned from space and a large animal model of bone loss is underway. NASA’s plans to send crewed missions to Mars in the 2030s make the development of solutions for bone loss essential for astronauts’ health and safety.

(Source: Live Science, npj Microgravity)

