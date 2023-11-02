NASA’s Lucy spacecraft embarked on its monumental mission to Jupiter and made its first encounter with the smallest asteroid on its journey. The spacecraft, named after the ancient human ancestor, passed by the pint-sized asteroid named Dinkinesh, located 300 million miles away in the main asteroid belt beyond Mars. This encounter served as a dry run for the mission, allowing Lucy to test its instruments before encountering larger and more captivating asteroids in the future.

Dinkinesh, measuring only half a mile across, is just the beginning. Lucy’s primary targets are the Trojans, a group of unexplored asteroids near Jupiter that are believed to hold valuable information about the early days of our solar system. These Trojans, estimated to be 10 to 100 times larger than Dinkinesh, are considered time capsules from the dawn of our cosmic history.

Launched by NASA two years ago on a nearly USD 1 billion mission, Lucy aims to swing by eight Trojans before its final encounter with the last two asteroids in 2033. Unlike previous missions that returned asteroid samples or collected data, Lucy will solely capture images and scientific measurements during its flybys.

Despite a loose solar wing on the spacecraft that could not be latched down, flight controllers believe it to be stable enough for the entirety of the mission. The completion of Wednesday’s flyby marks the end of what NASA has dubbed “Asteroid Autumn,” following the return of rubble samples from an asteroid in September and the launch of a spacecraft to the metal-rich asteroid Psyche in October.

The encounter with Dinkinesh offers an unprecedented opportunity to study an asteroid that has previously only been an “unresolved smudge” in telescopic observations, according to Hal Levison, lead scientist at the Southwest Research Institute. Over the next week, Lucy will transmit all the pictures and data collected during the flyby, giving scientists and space enthusiasts alike a closer look at the mysterious world of asteroids and our solar system’s intriguing past.

Bieži uzdotie jautājumi (Bieži uzdotie jautājumi)

What are Trojans? Trojans are a group of asteroids that share Jupiter’s orbit, positioned around the Lagrange points where gravity from the sun and Jupiter balance out. They act as a sort of cosmic “cloud” trailing behind the gas giant. How are asteroids formed? Asteroids are remnants from the early stages of our solar system’s formation. They are composed of rock, metal, and sometimes organic compounds. Most asteroids reside in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, while others can be found in various regions of our solar system. What is the purpose of the Lucy mission? The Lucy mission aims to study and explore a diverse range of Trojan asteroids, collecting valuable data about their compositions, origins, and their role in providing insights into the formation and evolution of our solar system. How do scientists determine the age of asteroids? Scientists use various techniques to estimate the age of asteroids, including radioactive dating methods, which analyze the decay of specific elements within the space rocks. By studying the isotopic compositions of these elements, scientists can determine the age of asteroids.