Šekltona krātera satriecošais skaistums un zinātniskais potenciāls uz Mēness

ByMamfo Breša

Septembris 24, 2023
NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) has captured a breathtaking mosaic image of Shackleton Crater, showcasing its immense size and scientific significance. Measuring 12.4 miles (20 km) across, this lunar crater surpasses many of its counterparts on Earth in terms of scale. Situated on the lunar South Pole, Shackleton Crater is a promising site for exploration due to its abundance of resources and potential scientific discoveries.

The composite image of Shackleton Crater was created using photos taken by the LRO’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) and data gathered by the ShadowCam instrument on the Koran Danuri spacecraft, developed by NASA. This vantage point from lunar orbit offers a unique perspective on the impact that formed this colossal crater ages ago. The impact, likely caused by a massive piece of space debris, resulted in a profound disruption of the moon’s surface.

The analysis conducted by the LRO reveals the remarkable splashback pattern where the intensely heated ejecta from the impact landed across the lunar South Pole. Today, the depths of Shackleton Crater are extremely cold, preserving valuable resources delivered through asteroid and comet impacts. These resources include helium-3, a potential fuel for nuclear fusion, as well as uranium, thorium, and water ice. Water ice holds the potential for sustaining future lunar inhabitants, providing both drinking water and the ability to create rocket fuel and oxidizer.

While the photo may not reveal the detailed scientific potential of Shackleton Crater, NASA recognizes its significance as a target for human exploration. In fact, there is currently a robotic mission exploring its surface. The awe-inspiring beauty and scientific possibilities of this lunar wonder remind us of our own vulnerability as beings on Earth.

Avoti: NASA

