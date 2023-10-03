Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Jauns Džeimsa Veba teleskopa attēls atklāj detalizētu Oriona miglāja skatu

ByGabriels Bota

Oktobris 3, 2023
Jauns Džeimsa Veba teleskopa attēls atklāj detalizētu Oriona miglāja skatu

A stunning new image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope provides an unprecedented view of the Orion Nebula, showcasing its intricate details and beauty. The image, taken with the telescope’s powerful infrared cameras, offers astronomers a glimpse into the birthplace of stars.

One of the significant findings from this image is the presence of JUMBOs (Jupiter-sized Unassociated Moving Background Objects). These peculiar objects, with a size comparable to Jupiter, exhibit characteristics that are neither similar to planets nor stars.

Traditionally, scientists classified celestial objects into two main categories: planets and stars. However, the discovery of JUMBOs challenges this classification system. These enigmatic objects have captured the attention of astronomers, who are keen to unravel their nature and origin.

The James Webb Space Telescope has proven to be an invaluable tool for observing astronomical phenomena far beyond the capabilities of previous telescopes. Equipped with state-of-the-art infrared imaging technology, it allows scientists to penetrate the dense interstellar dust within the Orion Nebula, revealing intricate details and previously unseen features.

The Orion Nebula, located approximately 1,500 light-years away from Earth, is a stellar nursery where new stars are born. The newly released image provides scientists with a clearer understanding of the ongoing star formation processes within this nebula, shedding light on the complex mechanisms behind the birth and evolution of stars.

As astronomers continue to study the Orion Nebula and its JUMBOs, they hope to uncover further insights into the mysteries of the universe. The James Webb Space Telescope’s ability to capture detailed images and observe celestial objects in new wavelengths opens doors for exploration and discovery, enabling researchers to expand our knowledge of the cosmos.

Avoti:
– Jonathan Chadwick, Mail Online, October 3, 2023

By Gabriels Bota

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Rubīna teleskops: Visuma noslēpumu atklāšana

Oktobris 4, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Zinātne

Mikroadatu sensori nodrošina nepārtrauktu zāļu līmeņa uzraudzību

Oktobris 4, 2023 Gabriels Bota
Zinātne

Aditya L1 misija sasniedz Lagrange Point 1, paver jaunas iespējas Saules studijām

Oktobris 4, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Rubīna teleskops: Visuma noslēpumu atklāšana

Oktobris 4, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Mikroadatu sensori nodrošina nepārtrauktu zāļu līmeņa uzraudzību

Oktobris 4, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Aditya L1 misija sasniedz Lagrange Point 1, paver jaunas iespējas Saules studijām

Oktobris 4, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Habls atklāj satriecošu lēcveida galaktikas NGC 612 attēlu

Oktobris 4, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri