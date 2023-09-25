Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

NASA VERITAS Venēras misija gatavojas palaišanai, pētot vulkāniskos apgabalus Islandē

ByGabriels Bota

Septembris 25, 2023
NASA VERITAS Venēras misija gatavojas palaišanai, pētot vulkāniskos apgabalus Islandē

NASA’s VERITAS mission to explore Venus may be on hold, but the science team is using this time to perfect technologies and techniques on Earth. One recent field campaign took them to the volcanic region of Askja in Iceland. This area resembles the harsh environment of Venus and serves as an analog for studying the different types of eruptions that occur on the planet’s surface.

The team collected samples of rocks and surfaces near the active volcano, which will be analyzed in a lab. By studying volcanic areas on Earth, researchers can gain insights into Venus’ geological features and better prepare for the VERITAS mission in the future.

Iceland presents a unique opportunity for studying Venus as it is a volcanic country sitting atop a hot plume. The similarities between Iceland’s geological features and Venus make it an ideal location for conducting scientific research and developing technologies that will be used in future missions to the planet.

During the campaign, the team also visited Fagradalsfjall in southwestern Iceland to collect additional samples for analysis. Meanwhile, an aircraft captured radar images of the area from above. These efforts aim to refine the algorithms onboard VERITAS, enabling better identification of surface changes on Venus.

The VERITAS mission was expected to provide fundamental information about Venus and its surface, but delays have put these discoveries on hold. NASA is working on another Venus mission called DAVINCI, scheduled to launch in 2029.

This exploration of volcanic areas in Iceland is a crucial step towards understanding Venus and advancing our knowledge of other planets in our solar system.

Avoti:
– NASA’s VERITAS Venus Mission Continues Preparations on Earth (NASA)
– Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

By Gabriels Bota

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Izrāviens izmirušo sugu pētījumos: gadsimtiem veca RNS, kas sekvencēta no Tasmānijas tīģera parauga

Septembris 27, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Zinātne

Asteroīds 2023 SF6: tuva tikšanās ar Zemi

Septembris 27, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Zinātne

Kolorādo universitātes revolucionāra centra Boulder mērķis ir uzlabot laikapstākļu prognozēšanu kosmosā

Septembris 27, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Izrāviens izmirušo sugu pētījumos: gadsimtiem veca RNS, kas sekvencēta no Tasmānijas tīģera parauga

Septembris 27, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Asteroīds 2023 SF6: tuva tikšanās ar Zemi

Septembris 27, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Kolorādo universitātes revolucionāra centra Boulder mērķis ir uzlabot laikapstākļu prognozēšanu kosmosā

Septembris 27, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Neirozinātnieki cīnās par integrētās informācijas teoriju

Septembris 27, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri