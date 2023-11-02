A groundbreaking study published in the journal Nature has shed new light on the fascinating origins of the mysterious continent-sized blobs discovered deep within the Earth. Geophysicists have long been intrigued by these enigmatic structures located beneath the African continent and the Pacific Ocean. While previous research has hinted at their existence, this recent study led by Caltech researchers provides a captivating explanation for their origin.

Initially known as Large Low-Velocity Provinces (LLVPs), these blobs are colossal in size, each measuring twice as big as the Moon. What sets them apart is their composition, which differs significantly from the surrounding mantle. But what could have spawned these peculiar formations?

The study proposes a profound theory – these LLVPs might be remnants of an ancient planet that collided violently with Earth billions of years ago, leading to the creation of our very own Moon. The cataclysmic impact not only shaped the Moon but also left behind these massive blobs as a lasting legacy of the cosmic event.

By analyzing seismic data and conducting comprehensive computer simulations, the researchers were able to recreate the conditions surrounding the Moon’s formation. The results revealed a striking parallel between the formation of the Moon and the presence of the LLVPs deep within our planet.

This groundbreaking discovery opens up a myriad of possibilities for future research. It provides a fresh perspective on the Earth’s past, offering a glimpse into the chaotic history of our solar system. Furthermore, it raises intriguing questions about the nature and composition of these blobs and their potential role in shaping our planet.

Jautājumi un atbildes:

J: Kas ir LLVP?

A: LLVPs, also known as Large Low-Velocity Provinces, are continent-sized blobs discovered deep within the Earth that differ in composition from the surrounding mantle.

J: Kā šie plankumi veidojās?

A: According to the recent study led by Caltech researchers, these blobs are likely remnants of an ancient planet that collided with Earth billions of years ago, resulting in the creation of the Moon.

J: Kāpēc šie plankumi ir nozīmīgi?

A: The discovery of these blobs provides valuable insights into Earth’s past and the catastrophic events that shaped our planet and the Moon. It also raises intriguing questions about their composition and their role in the planet’s geology.