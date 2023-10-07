Pilsētas dzīve

Zinātne

Maroka iegūst 250 miljonus gadu vecas fosilijas no ASV

ByRoberts Endrjū

Oktobris 7, 2023
Morocco has successfully repatriated three fossil remains, dating back 250 million years, from the United States. The announcement of the retrieval was made during the US-Morocco Law Enforcement Seminar for Countering the Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property. The fossils were handed over to the Moroccan government by US Ambassador to Morocco, Puneet Talwar, at the Mohammed VI Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rabat.

The three fossils consist of a Mosasaurus skull, Basilosaurid jaw, and Cetacean whale vertebra. Morocco’s Culture Minister, Mehdi Bensaid, emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries to combat the illicit trafficking of cultural property. This repatriation effort is part of Morocco’s ongoing collaboration with various nations to reclaim its cultural heritage.

This is not the first time that Morocco has successfully intervened to prevent the illegal auction of significant historical artifacts. In 2017, the country blocked the sale of a 66-million-year-old marine dinosaur skeleton in Paris, which originated from Khouribga, central Morocco. Such initiatives reflect Morocco’s commitment to preserving its rich cultural heritage and deterring the illegal trade of valuable fossils and artifacts.

Overall, Morocco’s retrieval of these 250-million-year-old fossils underscores the significance of international cooperation in combating the illicit trafficking of cultural property. By actively engaging in partnerships and signing agreements with other nations, Morocco is taking proactive measures to protect its cultural heritage for future generations.

Definīcijas:
1. Fossil: The preserved remains or traces of ancient organisms.
2. Repatriation: The act of returning cultural artifacts or items of historical significance to their country of origin.

Avoti:
– Anadolu Agency.

