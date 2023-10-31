Extraterrestrial mining and metal processing are becoming increasingly important for the future of space exploration. A recent study published in Scientific Reports by Rodolfo Marin Rivera and a team of scientists in materials science has made significant strides in this field. By using a deep eutectic solvent, the team successfully conducted catalytic dissolution of metals from meteorite proxies of metal-rich asteroids.

Deep eutectic solvents are crucial for extraterrestrial mining because they can be designed with low vapor pressures and can be made from organic waste products from extraterrestrial settlements. These solvents provide a means of extracting metals from celestial bodies.

The team focused on studying three different types of meteorites: two chondrites and one iron meteorite. These meteorites contained silicates with metal-rich phases, including native alloys, sulfides, and oxides. The most abundant metal-bearing phases in all three samples were metallic iron-nickel and troilite.

To dissolve the metals, the scientists conducted chemical micro-etching experiments using a deep eutectic solvent formed by mixing choline chloride and ethylene glycol. They used iodine and iron (III) chloride as oxidizing agents during the experiments.

The implications of this study are immense. By successfully extracting metals from asteroid proxies, we can establish viable extraterrestrial metal extractions. This could significantly reduce the mass, cost, and environmental constraints of future space missions. In addition, the metals found in these asteroids, including platinum group metals, iron, nickel, and cobalt, could provide valuable resources for establishing human settlements in space and on other terrestrial bodies.

Jautājumi un atbildes:

Q: What is a deep eutectic solvent?

A: A deep eutectic solvent is a type of solvent that has a relatively low vapor pressure and can be made from organic waste products from extraterrestrial settlements.

Q: What metals were found in the meteorite samples?

A: The meteorite samples contained metallic iron-nickel and troilite as the most abundant metal-bearing phases.

Q: How could extraterrestrial mining benefit space exploration?

A: Extraterrestrial mining could provide a local source of materials, reducing the mass, cost, and environmental constraints of space missions, and potentially allowing for the establishment of human settlements in space or on other celestial bodies.

(Source: Scientific Reports, DOI: 10.1038/s41598-023-44152-0)