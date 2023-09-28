Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Matemātiskais modelis atklāj spermas modeļus un kustību

ByMamfo Breša

Septembris 28, 2023
Matemātiskais modelis atklāj spermas modeļus un kustību

Researchers at the University of Bristol have uncovered a link between the formation of zebra stripes and the swimming motion of sperm. Building on the ideas of mathematician Alan Turing, who proposed the concept of reaction-diffusion systems, the team analyzed the patterns created by the flagellum of sperm. These patterns, which resemble those found in chemical reactions, are driven by the motion of molecular motors in the flagellum. By simulating the flagellar beat with reaction-diffusion dynamics, the researchers were able to capture the observed movements of sperm and Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, a type of green algae.

While reaction-diffusion models have been debated by biologists due to their simplification of complex biological processes, they provide a valuable tool for understanding the swiveling motion of sperm tails. The researchers’ minimal model accurately represented the beating patterns of flagella, and the simulations were compared to experimental data to validate their findings.

This research not only sheds light on the intricate workings of sperm motility but also suggests that nature follows similar patterns and solutions across different species. Understanding sperm motion is crucial for investigating male fertility, and the findings of this study have significant implications in that regard.

The study, which explores the connection between flagella patterns and motion in sperm, has been published in Nature Communications.

Avoti:
– Bristoles Universitāte
– Dabas komunikācijas

By Mamfo Breša

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Pētījums atklāj metāna riteņbraukšanas ietekmi Arktikas ezeros uz klimata pārmaiņām

Septembris 30, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Zinātne

NASA un SpaceX nosaka oktobra psihes misijas palaišanas datumu

Septembris 30, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Zinātne

Sīkfailu preferenču pārvaldības nozīme personalizētai tiešsaistes pieredzei

Septembris 30, 2023 Mamfo Breša

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Pētījums atklāj metāna riteņbraukšanas ietekmi Arktikas ezeros uz klimata pārmaiņām

Septembris 30, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA un SpaceX nosaka oktobra psihes misijas palaišanas datumu

Septembris 30, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Sīkfailu preferenču pārvaldības nozīme personalizētai tiešsaistes pieredzei

Septembris 30, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA paplašina New Horizons kosmosa kuģu darbību daudznozaru zinātnē

Septembris 30, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri