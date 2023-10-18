Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Eksoplanetas augšējā atmosfērā atklāti kvarca nanokristāli

ByGabriels Bota

Oktobris 18, 2023
Eksoplanetas augšējā atmosfērā atklāti kvarca nanokristāli

A recent study using data from the James Webb Space Telescope has identified the presence of quartz nanocrystals in the upper atmosphere of the exoplanet WASP-17 b. This exoplanet, located approximately 1,324 light-years from Earth, is classified as a “puffy” hot Jupiter due to its short orbital period and extreme temperatures. The discovery of quartz in the exoplanet’s atmosphere is unique as previous observations have shown the presence of magnesium-rich silicates instead.

The quartz nanocrystals found in WASP-17 b’s atmosphere have a diameter of only 10 nanometers, significantly smaller than the quartz crystals found on Earth. The high temperature and low pressure conditions in the exoplanet’s atmosphere allow for the direct formation of solid crystals from gas, without going through a liquid phase.

WASP-17 b is also known for its retrograde orbit and its status as one of the puffiest exoplanets ever found. The planet has a mass smaller than Jupiter but a much larger volume, and its composition primarily consists of hydrogen and helium.

Researchers are still working to determine the amount of quartz in the atmosphere of WASP-17 b and the activity of the clouds. The presence of these quartz nanocrystals could provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of exoplanetary atmospheres.

This study was conducted as part of the Webb Guaranteed Time Observation program and the Deep Reconnaissance of Exoplanet Atmospheres using Multi-instrument Spectroscopy investigation. The goal of these investigations is to conduct detailed analyses of exoplanets in different classes to further our understanding of these distant worlds.

Avoti:
– The Astrophysical Journal Letters
- Visums šodien

By Gabriels Bota

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Daļējs Mēness aptumsums Indijā būs redzams 28. gada 29.–2023. oktobrī

Oktobris 20, 2023 Gabriels Bota
Zinātne

Pētnieki izstrādā stingrāku keramiku ar uzlabotu izturību pret plaisāšanu

Oktobris 20, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Zinātne

Webb kosmiskais teleskops atklāj ātrgaitas reaktīvo straumi Jupitera atmosfērā

Oktobris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Daļējs Mēness aptumsums Indijā būs redzams 28. gada 29.–2023. oktobrī

Oktobris 20, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Pētnieki izstrādā stingrāku keramiku ar uzlabotu izturību pret plaisāšanu

Oktobris 20, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Webb kosmiskais teleskops atklāj ātrgaitas reaktīvo straumi Jupitera atmosfērā

Oktobris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Chandrayaan-3 liktenis: izaicinājumi, ar kuriem saskaras Vikrams Landers uz Mēness

Oktobris 20, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri