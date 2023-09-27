Pilsētas dzīve

Japānas SLIM Lunar Lander uzņem šausminošus Zemes attēlu

Septembris 27, 2023
Japan’s Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) has captured a haunting image of Earth during a test of its camera system. Launched on September 6, SLIM has successfully completed its initial phase in Earth orbit, passing a series of systems tests. The recently released image shows a partially shaded Earth against the backdrop of space, taken from a distance of approximately 62,000 miles (100,000 kilometers) away. The monochromatic image was obtained using the camera system that will assist SLIM in determining its position during its descent onto the moon.

This novel lunar lander, also known as the “moon sniper,” is now embarking on its next stages of its journey to reach the moon. On September 26, SLIM conducted a second adjustment maneuver, firing its main engine and control thrusters for 70 seconds. This maneuver was aimed at transitioning SLIM into its planned orbit with a higher apogee, the farthest point from Earth.

Despite the absence of a scheduled lunar landing date from the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), it is estimated that SLIM will take around three to four months to reach the moon. This extended route has been chosen to conserve propellant and reduce the spacecraft’s overall mass. Once at its destination, SLIM will demonstrate its capability to land within 328 feet (100 meters) of its target point. This mission objective aims to validate landing techniques that will facilitate future planetary explorations in more challenging environments.

Japānas Aviācijas un kosmosa izpētes aģentūra (JAXA)

