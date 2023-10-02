Pilsētas dzīve

NASA vērš Džeimsa Veba teleskopu uz blakus esošo galaktiku NGC 6822

Oktobris 2, 2023
NASA scientists have recently directed the James Webb Telescope towards NGC 6822, a neighboring galaxy also known as “Barnard’s Galaxy.” Situated approximately 1.5 million light-years away, NGC 6822 is a member of our local group of galaxies.

The James Webb Telescope, characterized as the next-generation space telescope, was specifically designed to observe and study the universe’s most distant objects. By focusing its powerful lenses on NGC 6822, scientists hope to gather valuable information about the galaxy’s composition, structure, and evolution.

NGC 6822 is classified as an irregular dwarf galaxy, which means it does not exhibit the distinct spiral or elliptical shapes observed in more typical galaxies. Instead, it has an irregular shape with no specific discernible pattern. Studying irregular galaxies like NGC 6822 offers scientists the opportunity to gain insights into the formation and evolution of galaxies in general.

Observations of NGC 6822 have the potential to enhance our understanding of star formation, as well as the chemical processes that occur within galaxies. By analyzing the elements and compounds present in the galaxy’s stars and interstellar medium, researchers can uncover clues about the galaxy’s history and the mechanisms driving its ongoing evolution.

The data captured by the James Webb Telescope during its observation of NGC 6822 will contribute to ongoing research efforts and further expand our knowledge of the universe and the galaxies within it.

