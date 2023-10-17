Pilsētas dzīve

Kosmosa izpētes neparedzētās sekas uz ozona slāni

ByVikija Stavropulu

Oktobris 17, 2023
The battle against climate change involves various strategies, including injecting aerosols into the stratosphere to enhance its ability to reflect the sun’s rays. However, the uncertainties surrounding this technique are making scientists cautious. Ironically, the recent surge in space exploration is inadvertently contributing to a similar issue, albeit in an uncontrolled manner.

Advancements in technology and growing private interest have led to a surge in space missions, resulting in a large number of satellites being introduced into orbit. This not only increases space debris but also raises concerns about the introduction of toxic metals into the stratosphere.

A recent study found high quantities of metals, such as lithium, aluminum, copper, and lead, lingering in the stratosphere. Researchers suspect that these metals come from rockets and spacecraft. The composition of these metals resembles those found in spacecraft alloys, suggesting that rockets are the primary contributors to this troubling trend.

The stratosphere houses the ozone layer, which protects us from harmful UV radiation. Chemical interactions within the stratosphere ensure that the ozone layer absorbs UV rays, playing a crucial role in regulating global weather patterns. Altered ozone layer can impact weather patterns worldwide, including the behavior of jet streams.

The study has revealed that nearly 10% of the significant sulphuric acid particles responsible for sustaining the ozone layer are now tainted by these spacecraft metals. This poses an unknown threat to the layer, which could escalate to as much as 50% as space exploration becomes more popular.

It is crucial to investigate and implement measures to safeguard the ozone layer from the impact of space exploration. The preservation of the ozone layer is essential for the safety of humans and all life forms on our planet.

