Debesu skaistums: Zvaigžņu ballīte Hanles tumšo debesu rezervātā

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) recently organized the first official star party for experienced amateur astronomers at the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR) in Ladakh, India. Hanle is home to IIA’s Indian Astronomical Observatory, and its dark skies and dry weather make it an ideal location for professional telescopes.

Around 30 amateur astronomers from various cities in India traveled to Hanle with their telescopes and cameras to experience the beauty of the untouched skies, free from light pollution. The participants were eager to capture photographs of faint celestial objects that are difficult to observe in other locations.

The Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR), encompassing an area of approximately 22 km radius around Hanle, was recently designated by the UT Ladakh to observe and control light pollution in the region. This designation aims to preserve the pristine dark skies for astronomical research.

Engrossed in their individual astrophotography projects, the participants set up their telescopes outside the observatory. The cold nights didn’t deter them, as they braved the low temperatures, bundled up in warm clothing, to gaze through their telescopes. A multitude of gas clouds and galaxies revealed themselves, with a level of detail that is hard to discern from light polluted towns and cities.

Sudhash Natarajan from the Bangalore Astronomical Society shared his experience of observing obscure faint galaxies at HDSR, thanks to the exceptionally dark Bortle-1 sky. He highlighted the challenges posed by the high altitude, cold climate, lack of oxygen, and transportation of heavy equipment, but emphasized that the effort was definitely worth it.

The star party offered a unique opportunity for experienced amateur astronomers to delve into the wonders of the universe, in an environment untouched by the interference of artificial light sources. The success of this event bodes well for future gatherings that will allow enthusiasts to continue exploring the marvels of the night sky.

Avoti:

- Indijas Astrofizikas institūts (IIA)

– UT Ladakh (no URLs provided)