Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Vai apziņa ir smadzeņu entropijas rezultāts?

ByRoberts Endrjū

Oktobris 18, 2023
Vai apziņa ir smadzeņu entropijas rezultāts?

A study published in 2016 suggests that consciousness might arise naturally as a result of our brains maximizing their information content, similar to the principle of entropy. Entropy refers to the progression of a system from order to disorder. Just like the Universe, which has been moving from a state of low entropy to high entropy since the Big Bang, our brains may also display higher entropy when we are fully conscious. This study used statistical mechanics to model the networks of neurons in the brains of nine participants, including seven with epilepsy.

The researchers compared the connectivity patterns in the participants’ brains when they were asleep versus awake, and during seizures versus a normal, ‘alert’ state. In both situations, the participants’ brains displayed higher entropy when in a fully conscious state. This suggests that consciousness could be an “emergent property” of a system that is trying to maximize information exchange. However, the study has limitations, such as a small sample size, and further research is needed to validate these findings.

Understanding human consciousness has long been a challenge for researchers. The quest to uncover its origins and why we have it is ongoing. This study offers a new perspective, suggesting that consciousness may be a side effect of our brain’s movement towards entropy. While more research is needed to confirm these findings, it provides a starting point for future investigations into the relationship between brain organization and consciousness.

Source: Physical Review E

By Roberts Endrjū

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Grenlandes ledus sega var būt izturīgāka pret globālo sasilšanu, nekā tika uzskatīts iepriekš

Oktobris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

Melnie caurumi var pastāvēt perfekti līdzsvarotos pāros, pētījumu šovi

Oktobris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

Ceļojums uz asteroīda 16 psihi: Saules sistēmas rašanās izpēte

Oktobris 20, 2023 Roberts Endrjū

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Grenlandes ledus sega var būt izturīgāka pret globālo sasilšanu, nekā tika uzskatīts iepriekš

Oktobris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Melnie caurumi var pastāvēt perfekti līdzsvarotos pāros, pētījumu šovi

Oktobris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Ceļojums uz asteroīda 16 psihi: Saules sistēmas rašanās izpēte

Oktobris 20, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Sikspārņu galvaskauss pirms 50 miljoniem gadu sniedz jaunu ieskatu agrīnā sikspārņu evolūcijā

Oktobris 20, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri