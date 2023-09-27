Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

2023. gada pēdējais supermēness, lai apgaismotu nakts debesis

ByMamfo Breša

Septembris 27, 2023
2023. gada pēdējais supermēness, lai apgaismotu nakts debesis

The night sky will be graced with the sight of the fourth and final supermoon of 2023 this week. A supermoon occurs when a full moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit. According to NASA, this upcoming supermoon, known as the Corn Moon or Harvest Moon, will rise on Thursday night and will appear larger and brighter than a regular full moon.

This particular supermoon is extra special as it coincides with the autumnal equinox, which occurred on September 23. NASA estimates that the moon will be approximately 224,854 miles away from Earth, making it about 5% larger and 13% brighter than the average full moon in 2023.

If you miss this week’s supermoon, you will have to wait until September 2024 to witness the next one. However, this celestial event is not only significant for its astronomical beauty. It also aligns with the start of the Mid-Autumn Festival, a major holiday celebrated in China, and Chuseok, the Korean fall harvest festival.

So, mark your calendars and prepare to gaze at the mesmerizing sight of the final supermoon of 2023. It will be an enchanting experience to witness the moon in all its magnificence, shining brightly upon the autumn night sky.

Avoti:
- NASA

By Mamfo Breša

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Zinātniskais instruments par Chandrayaan-3 moduli nosūta pietiekami daudz datu nākotnes eksoplanetu pētījumam

Septembris 28, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander un Pragyan Rover cerība zūd

Septembris 28, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Zinātne

JWST novērojumi liecina par zvaigžņu piesārņojumu, kas traucē TRAPPIST-1b eksoplanetas mērījumus

Septembris 28, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Zinātniskais instruments par Chandrayaan-3 moduli nosūta pietiekami daudz datu nākotnes eksoplanetu pētījumam

Septembris 28, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander un Pragyan Rover cerība zūd

Septembris 28, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

JWST novērojumi liecina par zvaigžņu piesārņojumu, kas traucē TRAPPIST-1b eksoplanetas mērījumus

Septembris 28, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Vēl viens tuvs zvans: Asteroīds 2023 SW6 tuvojas Zemei

Septembris 28, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri