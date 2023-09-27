Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Kā nofotografēt 14. oktobra “Uguns gredzena” Saules aptumsumu

ByMamfo Breša

Septembris 27, 2023
Kā nofotografēt 14. oktobra “Uguns gredzena” Saules aptumsumu

On October 14, North America will witness a rare solar eclipse known as the “ring of fire.” It will be the first solar eclipse since 2021, and it will be best seen from a path that stretches through the U.S. Whether you’re using a manual camera or a smartphone, here’s everything you need to know about photographing this event.
To ensure safety, it’s crucial to use solar eclipse glasses or solar filters when viewing and photographing the eclipse. Neutral density filters and polarizing filters should not be used. You can choose between aluminized Mylar filters or metal-coated optically flat screw-in glass filters. Alternatively, you can make your own solar filter using Baader AstroSolar film. Baader Solar Film is considered the safest option, and it can be secured to the lens with gaffer or blue painter’s tape.
The location where you photograph the eclipse will make a difference in the results. If you want a symmetrical ring effect, you should be close to the centerline of the eclipse’s path. However, for a more unusual “broken ring” shot, you can be at the edges of the path. Apps like The Photographer’s Ephemeris, PhotoPills, and PlanIt Pro can help you plan your shot and determine the eclipse’s visibility from a specific location.
When capturing a close-up shot of the eclipsed sun, use a tripod and a telephoto lens. Auto-focus on the edge of the moon and constantly check the focus. Consider using a star tracker for better results. Image settings will vary, but ISO 100, f/5.6, and exposures between 1/30 and 1/250 are good starting points. If you want to capture a sequence, a wide-angle composite shot showing the eclipse’s progression, it can be achieved with patience and care.
Remember to enjoy the event while capturing the beauty of the solar eclipse in photographs.
Avoti:
- Space.com

By Mamfo Breša

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Zinātniskais instruments par Chandrayaan-3 moduli nosūta pietiekami daudz datu nākotnes eksoplanetu pētījumam

Septembris 28, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander un Pragyan Rover cerība zūd

Septembris 28, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Zinātne

JWST novērojumi liecina par zvaigžņu piesārņojumu, kas traucē TRAPPIST-1b eksoplanetas mērījumus

Septembris 28, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Zinātniskais instruments par Chandrayaan-3 moduli nosūta pietiekami daudz datu nākotnes eksoplanetu pētījumam

Septembris 28, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander un Pragyan Rover cerība zūd

Septembris 28, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

JWST novērojumi liecina par zvaigžņu piesārņojumu, kas traucē TRAPPIST-1b eksoplanetas mērījumus

Septembris 28, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Vēl viens tuvs zvans: Asteroīds 2023 SW6 tuvojas Zemei

Septembris 28, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri