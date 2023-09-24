A recent study conducted by researchers from Penn State has presented new findings that challenge existing theories about the formation of the Earth’s crust and tectonic plates. While prevailing theories suggest the rapid formation of tectonic plates early in Earth’s history, this new research indicates that the Earth’s crust underwent a slower process of reworking over billions of years.

Lead author Jesse Reimink, assistant professor of geosciences at Penn State, explains that this information could contribute to a better understanding of our planet and potentially shed light on the formation of other planets as well. The dominant theory up until now has suggested a sudden shift from a stagnant lid planet to one with tectonic activity around 3 billion years ago. However, the study reveals that this theory does not accurately capture the processes that occurred.

In order to reach their conclusions, the researchers analyzed over 600,000 rock samples from the Earth’s rock record database. By examining the geochemical composition and ages of these rocks, they were able to reconstruct the crustal growth curve and determine how the rocks were reformed and reworked over time. Contrary to previous theories, the findings indicate that the Earth’s crust follows the pattern of the underlying mantle, suggesting a correlation between the two.

The study also differs from previous research by focusing on rock records instead of mineral samples. This choice was made because rock records are more sensitive and less prone to bias when examining these long timescales. By analyzing the composition of igneous rocks in a new way, the researchers determined the proportion of sediments and calculated the amount of reworking that has occurred throughout Earth’s history.

The results highlight a match between the crustal growth curve and the mantle record of growth. This alignment supports previous theories proposed by geoscientists, but this study is the first to provide empirical evidence from the rock record to support the idea of gradual crustal growth. However, the researchers note that limitations due to the scarcity of data remain. Further analysis of the existing data could provide more insight into the evolution of Earth and the formation of different planetary bodies.

This study could also have implications for the understanding of other planets, such as Venus, which lacks tectonic plates. By examining the differences between Earth and Venus and studying the crustal growth rate, researchers may gain a better understanding of how and why planets evolved on different trajectories.

In conclusion, this groundbreaking study challenges previously accepted theories about the formation of the Earth’s crust and tectonic plates. By analyzing rock records, the researchers have provided empirical evidence for gradual crustal growth, overturning the idea of a sudden shift to tectonic activity. While limitations remain, further analysis could offer valuable insights into Earth’s evolution and the formation of other planets.

Avoti:

– Study: Geochemical Perspectives Letters

- Penn State