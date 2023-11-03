Astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara Make History with All-Female Spacewalk

In a historic moment for space exploration, NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara accomplished an extraordinary feat by becoming the second-ever all-female astronaut duo to embark on a spacewalk. On November 1, outside the International Space Station (ISS), Moghbeli and O’Hara made their mark in history.

The primary objectives of the mission included the installation of vital hardware to enhance the solar arrays’ sun-tracking capabilities on the ISS and the removal of radio communications gear. The planned installation of a foot restraint on the robotic arm was deferred for a future spacewalk, with Moghbeli manually navigating to the work site under the guidance of Mission Control.

During the spacewalk, O’Hara reinstalled equipment over the Solar Alpha Rotary Joint (SARJ) race ring, conducted tool maintenance, and tackled an advanced task related to a crew equipment and translation aid (CETA) cart, setting the stage for future work on the Radio Frequency Group (RFG). Moghbeli, on the other hand, downlinked imagery from spacewalk cameras, examined spacesuit gloves for inspection, and participated in a cognitive assessment on a computer.

Throughout the 6-hour, 42-minute endeavor, both astronauts carried out their tasks with precision and expertise. O’Hara did encounter a minor issue with her communications carrier towards the end of the spacewalk, but it did not hinder her vision or affect the mission’s success.

Upon completion of their tasks, Moghbeli and O’Hara safely returned to the Quest airlock. The spacewalk officially concluded when the airlock was re-pressurized at 2:47 p.m. EDT. In a post-spacewalk reflection, Moghbeli expressed the significance of the experience, labeling it as “a very special moment,” and praising her colleague, O’Hara, for her remarkable achievements. O’Hara echoed these sentiments, highlighting the importance of their mission and their collective dedication to the exploration of space.

Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara are integral members of Expedition 70, which commenced on September 27, 2023. This expedition prioritizes a wide range of microgravity studies, focusing on areas such as heart health, cancer treatments, space manufacturing techniques, and more, with the ultimate goal of improving life both on Earth and in space.

This historic spacewalk marked the 269th Extravehicular Activity (EVA) in support of the assembly, maintenance, and upgrades of the International Space Station. As the 12th ISS spacewalk of the year and the second during Expedition 70, Moghbeli and O’Hara’s remarkable achievement serves as a source of inspiration for future generations while highlighting NASA’s unwavering commitment to diversity and the frontier of exploration.

FAQ

1. How many all-female spacewalks have there been?

To date, there have been two all-female spacewalks. The first took place on October 18, 2019, conducted by NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir. The second all-female spacewalk occurred on November 1, 2023, with astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara.

2. Kāds ir izgājiena kosmosā mērķis?

Spacewalks, also known as Extravehicular Activities (EVAs), are essential for the assembly, maintenance, and upgrades of the International Space Station (ISS). Astronauts perform a wide range of tasks, including repair work, equipment installation, scientific experiments, and system inspections outside the confines of the space station.

3. What is the significance of diversity in space exploration?

Diversity plays a crucial role in space exploration as it fosters different perspectives, ideas, and experiences. It enables a more comprehensive understanding of the universe and promotes innovation in solving complex challenges. NASA’s dedication to diversity ensures that its teams reflect the diverse world we live in and strengthens collaborative efforts in pushing the boundaries of space exploration.