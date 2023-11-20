Kosmiskās vardarbības saplūšana: Kilonovu atbrīvošanās

When two celestial bodies, such as a neutron star and a black hole, collide in a mesmerizing dance of destruction, a cataclysmic event known as a kilonova occurs. This celestial spectacle creates an explosion that radiates a plethora of energy forms including gamma rays, cosmic rays, and even gravitational waves. Kilonovae are truly fascinating as they offer a rare opportunity for scientists to observe these phenomena through various messengers. These enigmatic sources, also responsible for the creation of the most massive elements on the periodic table, have fascinated researchers for years, as evidenced by the plethora of studies conducted on them.

Nevertheless, what if these majestic cosmic events posed a threat to our very existence? A recent study delves into the risks kilonovae could potentially pose to our planet. This research specifically focuses on the impact of gamma rays, x-rays, and cosmic rays on Earth’s ozone layer. The authors of the study establish a concept known as the ‘kill distance,’ which represents the proximity at which a kilonova would need to occur to cause significant ozone depletion.

Figure 1: Evolution of a kilonova after a merger event. Electromagnetic radiation emitted shortly after the merger is visible beyond the kilonova location. Cosmic rays are confined within the expanding shockwave. Credit: Source

The anatomy of a kilonova explosion is depicted in the study’s figures. Initially, various forms of radiation, spanning from infrared to gamma rays, permeate the surroundings. Over time, the shockwave expands and sweeps away nearby material, leaving behind a bubble in the interstellar medium that continues to grow.

Risk Calculations: Depleting the Shield

To assess the danger posed by kilonovae, the researchers calculate the total energy Earth would encounter within specific radiation bands over a span of four years. The ozone layer can recover from substantial damage within this timeframe. However, a 30% depletion in the ozone layer could result in catastrophic consequences. Consequently, the ‘kill distance’ is determined as the distance at which a kilonova explosion would lead to a 30% ozone depletion within four years.

Danger Lurking in the Cosmos: The Notorious Jet

An intriguing aspect of kilonovae is the formation of highly energetic gamma-ray jets, which propel photons in a confined direction. These jets, known as short gamma-ray bursts (GRBs), emit an immense amount of energy in a short period. However, the risk they pose to Earth is quite slim. The research findings suggest that for a kilonova jet to pose a significant threat, it would have to be aligned almost exclusively with Earth’s direction. Fortunately, the chances of such alignment are highly improbable, making this particular aspect of kilonovae a negligible risk.

The Triple Threat: X-rays, Gamma Rays, and Cosmic Rays

In addition to the notorious jet, kilonova explosions unleash additional sources of danger, including x-rays, gamma rays, and cosmic rays. As the jet’s photons collide with the surrounding matter, it generates an x-ray afterglow, which poses a potential risk to Earth’s atmosphere. The researchers discover that the kill distance for x-rays is relatively short, around 1 parsec when aligned with the jet. However, even a slight deviation of 5 degrees from the jet’s direction drastically diminishes the kill distance to less than 1 parsec. Similarly, gamma rays emitted during r-process nucleosynthesis and from the scattering of photons by the GRB jet show limited kill distances. Furthermore, cosmic rays produced by kilonovae within the surrounding interstellar material are expected to persist for a few centuries.

While kilonovae undoubtedly possess immense power, their impact on Earth’s well-being remains minimal. The astrophysical spectacle of kilonovae continues to captivate researchers with its magnificent display of cosmic violence, providing invaluable insights into the workings of our universe.

What is kilonova?

Kilonova is the result of the merger between two celestial bodies, such as two neutron stars or a neutron star and a black hole. It produces an explosion that emits various forms of energy, including gamma rays, cosmic rays, and gravitational waves.

Are kilonovae dangerous to Earth?

While kilonovae have the potential to emit harmful radiation such as gamma rays and x-rays, the risk they pose to Earth is minimal. The chances of a kilonova occurring in close proximity to our planet are extremely low.

What is the kill distance in relation to kilonovae?

The kill distance refers to the proximity at which a kilonova would need to occur to cause significant ozone depletion on Earth, roughly 30% within four years.

What are short gamma-ray bursts?

Short gamma-ray bursts are highly energetic jets of gamma-ray photons emitted during kilonovae. They last for approximately 2 seconds and possess immense energy, but their alignment with Earth is highly improbable, making them a negligible risk.