Mīklainā gaisa mirdzuma izpēte, ko izveidojis HAARP Aļaskā

Alaska is not only known for its breathtaking landscapes but also for the captivating airglow phenomenon that can be witnessed in the sky. A groundbreaking research campaign led by the University of Alaska Fairbanks, in collaboration with Cornell University, University of Colorado Denver, University of Florida, and Georgia Institute of Technology, aims to investigate the mysterious airglow created by the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP).

The focus of this four-day campaign is to understand the mechanisms within the ionosphere, an atmospheric region situated approximately 30 to 350 miles above the Earth’s surface. By analyzing the ionosphere, scientists hope to gain insights into the causes of optical emissions and how certain plasma waves in the ionosphere can amplify ultra-low frequency waves. Additionally, the researchers aim to explore how satellites can effectively utilize these plasma waves in collision detection and avoidance.

HAARP’s Ionospheric Research Instrument, an array of 180 high-frequency antennas spread across 33 acres, will be utilized to generate the artificial airglow. By emitting high-frequency radio transmissions in pulsating patterns, similar to the way solar energy produces natural aurora, HAARP can excite electrons in the Earth’s ionosphere. Consequently, if visible, the airglow will manifest as a delicate red or green patch in the sky.

The visibility of the airglow extends approximately 300 hundred miles from the HAARP facility in Gakona, Alaska. However, the specific angle required to observe the airglow varies depending on the distance between the observer and HAARP. Interested individuals are encouraged to be mindful of the prevailing transmission frequencies, which fluctuate between 2.8 and 10 megahertz, and consult the HAARP website for updates on the research campaign.

Jautājumi un atbildes:

Q: What is the ionosphere?

A: The ionosphere is a region within the Earth’s atmosphere, located between about 30 and 350 miles above the Earth’s surface, where ions and free electrons are present.

Q: How does HAARP create airglow?

A: Through the utilization of high-frequency radio transmissions emitted by its Ionospheric Research Instrument, HAARP excites electrons in the Earth’s ionosphere, resulting in the creation of artificial airglow.

Q: Why is the airglow significant?

A: The study of airglow provides valuable insights into the ionosphere’s behavior and its interaction with various phenomena, such as plasma waves and satellite operations.