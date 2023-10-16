Pilsētas dzīve

Pilsētas dzīve

Viesis atklāj skudru invāziju luksusa viesnīcā

ByRoberts Endrjū

Oktobris 16, 2023
A guest staying at the four-star Malmaison Hotel in Leith, Scotland, was disgusted to find his room infested with ants. David Maison, who was visiting Edinburgh for a birthday getaway, woke up to discover bugs in the bathroom before finding dozens of ants on his towel. The insects were believed to have emerged from a crack in the tiles.

Maison immediately notified hotel staff and uploaded a video of the infestation to social media. He emphasized the importance of addressing the health and safety concerns and urged the hotel to take immediate action. However, he claimed that the response he received from the hotel staff was lackluster, with a simple apology and no offer of compensation or resolution.

The presence of ants in hotel rooms can be distressing for guests, and it raises questions about cleanliness and maintenance standards. Ant infestations can potentially pose health risks as these insects can carry bacteria and allergens. Therefore, it is crucial for hotel management to address such issues promptly and effectively.

The Malmaison Hotel has stated that they are investigating the matter but has not provided further comments at this time. It is important for hotels to prioritize guest satisfaction and take swift action when confronted with such concerns to maintain their reputation and ensure a pleasant stay for their customers.

Avoti:

- Edinburgas tiešraide

