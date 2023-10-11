NASA Eimsas pētniecības centra lidojumu sistēmu ieviešanas nodaļas loma

The Flight Systems Implementation Branch at NASA Ames Research Center is responsible for the development and integration of bioscience payloads for manned and unmanned spaceflight projects. With a multidisciplinary team approach, this branch ensures mission success and compliance with customer requirements.

One of the key capabilities of the Flight Systems Implementation Branch is payload development and integration. They work with various partners to develop new designs or modify commercially available off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware to meet the specific needs of the mission. Both manned and unmanned payloads are integrated into the spaceflight systems.

Spaceflight verification testing and analysis is another crucial aspect of the branch’s work. They have the expertise to understand the hardware requirements for spaceflight and perform tests on-site to verify its performance. They also provide written analysis and reports to document their findings. Additionally, they select and certify COTS equipment for use in space.

The branch is also responsible for payload management and operations. They oversee the development of hardware, manage the scientific and operational aspects of the project, and handle scheduling and risk management. They also coordinate international experiments and operations.

In addition to these responsibilities, the Flight Systems Implementation Branch provides support for payloads before and after launch. They handle logistics, coordinate payload operations, and collect and archive data and biospecimens for future analysis.

To assist in their research, the branch uses ground acceleration facilities such as human-rated and non-human-rated centrifuges. These facilities allow for the study of the effects of hypergravity and acceleration on humans and other organisms. The protocols used are fully customizable to specific experimental trials, and unique hardware can be designed and manufactured in-house as needed.

Overall, the Flight Systems Implementation Branch at NASA Ames Research Center plays a critical role in the development and integration of bioscience payloads for spaceflight projects. Their multidisciplinary approach and expertise ensure mission success and compliance with customer requirements.

Definīcijas:

– Payload: An object or device carried by an aircraft, spacecraft, or missile, typically for scientific research.

– Bioscience: The study of living organisms, including their structure, function, evolution, interactions, and distribution.

– Centrifuge: A machine with a rapidly rotating container that applies centrifugal force to its contents, typically used for separating fluids of different densities.

Avoti:

– NASA Ames Research Center, Flight Systems Implementation Branch.