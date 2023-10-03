Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Dzīvnieku mātītes var uzzināt pāru izvēli, pamatojoties uz citu pieredzējušāku mātīšu izvēli

ByVikija Stavropulu

Oktobris 3, 2023
Dzīvnieku mātītes var uzzināt pāru izvēli, pamatojoties uz citu pieredzējušāku mātīšu izvēli

A new study suggests that female animals may infer what makes a male attractive by observing the choices of more experienced females. The researchers propose a mathematical model in which young females learn to prefer traits that set successful males apart from others. Rather than simply copying their peers, females might learn to prefer rare traits.

Existing theories on female mate preferences do not fully explain the variety of traits and preferences seen in nature. This new model provides a new perspective on how sexual selection may function. By learning to prefer the rarest trait of a successful male, female preferences cause rare male traits to become more common over generations.

This mechanism helps to maintain variation in male traits, preventing a single attractive trait from out-competing the others. This is consistent with several features of sexual selection in nature, such as rapid evolutionary changes and the persistence of variation in both male traits and female preferences.

The researchers suggest that animals use social information to make decisions in many contexts, and inferring the attractiveness of potential mates may be an extension of this general tendency. This study highlights the importance of considering the context of female mate choices when studying sexual selection.

Avots:
DuVal EH, Fitzpatrick CL, Hobson EA, Servedio MR (2023) Inferred Attractiveness: A generalized mechanism for sexual selection that can maintain variation in traits and preferences over time. PLoS Biology (2023). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3002269

By Vikija Stavropulu

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

NASA Džeimsa Veba teleskops atklāj iespējamās dzīvības pazīmes uz tālās planētas

Oktobris 4, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

Ķīnas Mēness misijas virzās uz priekšu kā Pekinas plāni nākotnes Mēness ekspedīcijām un izpētes stacijai

Oktobris 4, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Zinātne

Atēna: ar mākslīgo intelektu darbināta uguns modelēšanas sistēma, kas cīnās ar krūmāju ugunsgrēkiem NSW

Oktobris 4, 2023 Roberts Endrjū

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

NASA Džeimsa Veba teleskops atklāj iespējamās dzīvības pazīmes uz tālās planētas

Oktobris 4, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Ķīnas Mēness misijas virzās uz priekšu kā Pekinas plāni nākotnes Mēness ekspedīcijām un izpētes stacijai

Oktobris 4, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Atēna: ar mākslīgo intelektu darbināta uguns modelēšanas sistēma, kas cīnās ar krūmāju ugunsgrēkiem NSW

Oktobris 4, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

NASA kosmosa kuģis OSIRIS-REx atdod Zemei vēsturisko asteroīda paraugu

Oktobris 4, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri