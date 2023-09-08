Pilsētas dzīve

Astronomers Discover Mysterious Cosmic Explosion

ByGabriels Bota

Septembris 8, 2023
Astronomers have made a remarkable discovery – a new type of cosmic explosion that has left them puzzled. Known as AT2022aedm, this event occurred in an old galaxy where massive stars generally do not go supernova. It displayed characteristics of a supernova but didn’t quite fit the usual profile. The researchers are referring to it as a Luminous Fast Cooler (LFC) due to its extraordinary brightness and rapid fade.

Dr. Matt Nicholl from Queen’s University Belfast expressed his astonishment, stating, “We’ve been hunting for the most powerful cosmic explosions for over a decade, and this is one of the brightest we’ve ever seen.” Unlike typical supernovae that gradually dim over time, AT2022aedm faded to less than one percent of its peak brightness within a month, essentially vanishing.

Furthermore, the event’s location adds to its unusual nature. It took place in a massive red galaxy located two billion light years away. These galaxies are expected to lack the necessary massive stars that would result in a supernova. As Dr. Shubham Srivastav also from Queen’s University Belfast pointed out, “They shouldn’t have any stars big enough to end up as a supernova.”

Considering these discrepancies, the researchers proposed an intriguing explanation – a collision between a star and a relatively smaller black hole. This collision theory aligns with the data collected, ruling out the possibility of another supernova. Dr. Nicholl elaborated, “The most plausible explanation seems to be a black hole colliding with a star.” He further suggested that the search for more Luminous Fast Coolers, especially in closer regions of the universe, could shed light on this scenario.

The researchers also discovered two additional instances of similar events in archived data, one from 2009 and another from 2020. These observations were initially unidentified and now contribute to the growing puzzle of these strange cosmic explosions.

The findings of this study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, raise further questions about the mysteries of the universe and the various celestial phenomena that continue to defy our understanding.

Avoti:
– Queen’s University Belfast, “Astronomers Discover New Type of Cosmic Explosion”

