Microbial Life Thrives in the Dynamic Environment of Old Faithful Geyser

Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park is famous for its powerful and mesmerizing eruptions that attract millions of tourists every year. However, new research by Lisa M. Keller reveals that for certain microbial life forms, Old Faithful is not just a spectacle but also their home.

Among the microbial community residing in Old Faithful, the most abundant bacterium is Thermocrinis ruber, accounting for more than 60% of the population. As a chemoautotroph, Thermocrinis ruber generates its own energy, benefiting not only itself but also other microbes in the community.

Since Old Faithful is a dark and hot environment where photosynthesis is impossible, Thermocrinis ruber utilizes CO2 outgassing from the geyser to convert it into carbon forms that can be used by other microbes like Thermus aquaticus. Both bacteria are extremophiles, thriving in extreme conditions where most life forms cannot survive.

Geysers, including Old Faithful, present a unique challenge for microbial life due to their dynamic nature. The constantly fluctuating steam and water temperatures during eruptions create varying ecological niches that Thermocrinis can occupy, leading to increased diversity at the sub-species level.

To study the microbial activity in Old Faithful, Keller collected water samples from the falling eruption and a pool fed exclusively by the geyser’s eruptions. In the laboratory, the samples were incubated at different temperatures representative of the geyser and pool conditions. The results showed signs of microbial activity, confirming the presence of active microbial life in Old Faithful waters.

This research not only highlights the habitability of Old Faithful Geyser but also emphasizes how the dynamic environment of the geyser promotes genomic diversity among the microbial community. It showcases the resilience and adaptability of extremophiles thriving in challenging conditions.

