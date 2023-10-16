Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Zinātnieki ierosina pierādījumus, ka devītā planēta var liecināt par trūkumiem mūsu izpratnē par gravitāciju

ByMamfo Breša

Oktobris 16, 2023
Zinātnieki ierosina pierādījumus, ka devītā planēta var liecināt par trūkumiem mūsu izpratnē par gravitāciju

Two scientists have proposed that the evidence pointing towards the existence of a hidden ninth planet in our solar system might actually indicate flaws in our understanding of gravity. By studying the effect that the wider Milky Way galaxy would have on objects in the outer edges of the solar system, the scientists investigated whether gravity is accurately described by Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND).

MOND is a theory that potentially explains how galaxies can rotate at high speeds without flying apart, without the need for dark matter. Dark matter is currently believed to be an invisible form of matter that holds galaxies together gravitationally and prevents them from dispersing. MOND suggests that Newton’s law of gravity is correct up to a certain point, but under great rotational velocities, a different type of gravitational behavior takes over.

The connection between MOND and the hypothesized ninth planet, often referred to as Planet Nine, arises from the unusual behavior of objects in the Kuiper belt, a disk in the outer reaches of our solar system. Some of these objects were found to have peculiar orbits and clustering, suggesting the presence of a hidden planet. The scientists wanted to explore whether these strange orbits could be explained by MOND.

Their research indicated that MOND could indeed account for the peculiar clustering in the Kuiper belt. They propose that over millions of years, the orbits of certain outer solar system objects may have been gravitationally influenced or dragged by the Milky Way rather than aligning with the rest of the solar system.

However, the scientists emphasize that their findings are based on a small dataset, and they acknowledge that other possible explanations could be valid. Despite this, they believe that studying the outer solar system can provide valuable insights into gravity and fundamental problems of physics.

The results of this study were published in The Astronomical Journal on September 22.

Avoti:
– The Astronomical Journal, September 22, 2020.

By Mamfo Breša

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Pētījums liecina par palielinātu virsmas ledus kušanu Grenlandē un samazinātu kušanu Antarktīdā

Oktobris 18, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

Kas notiks ar mūsu sauli, kad tā nomirs?

Oktobris 18, 2023 Gabriels Bota
Zinātne

Ekspansīvais Visums: atklāta apļveida karte

Oktobris 18, 2023 Mamfo Breša

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Pētījums liecina par palielinātu virsmas ledus kušanu Grenlandē un samazinātu kušanu Antarktīdā

Oktobris 18, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Kas notiks ar mūsu sauli, kad tā nomirs?

Oktobris 18, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Ekspansīvais Visums: atklāta apļveida karte

Oktobris 18, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Biosignatūras nozīme paleobioloģijā

Oktobris 17, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri