Lāzera buru potenciāls priekšgājēju misijām uz Eiropu un Enceladu

Lightsails, a type of spacecraft propelled by sunlight, have shown immense potential in reducing the cost of space exploration and extending our reach. While lightsails have been successfully tested in small satellite missions, their use in interplanetary spacecraft is limited due to their reliance on sunlight for energy. However, a new paper suggests that lightsails could be augmented with powerful lasers to explore destinations like the icy moons Europa and Enceladus, known for their potential to harbor life.

The researchers propose using laser sails, which utilize directed energy from lasers, to enable lightsails to travel further into the Solar System. They believe that laser sail technology could be employed as precursor missions to investigate the subsurface oceans on Europa and Enceladus, which are considered promising astrobiological targets. By sampling the chemistry of plumes emitted by these moons, scientists would gain valuable insights into their potential habitability.

While lightsail spacecraft have limitations in terms of deceleration and orbit insertion, they have the advantage of being simpler and more cost-effective than other spacecraft designs. Lightsails can control their attitude, as demonstrated by the Japanese spacecraft IKAROS, which used controllable reflectivity to alter its trajectory. Although they cannot enter orbit around Europa and Enceladus, they can perform flybys, making them suitable for precursor missions.

The success of laser sail missions to Europa and Enceladus hinges on the development of GigaWatt lasers, which are currently being researched but still out of reach. With such powerful lasers, the authors estimate that a laser sail spacecraft could reach Europa within 1 to 4 years of travel and Enceladus within 3 to 6 years.

However, building GigaWatt lasers presents significant challenges, as they are powerful enough to cause destruction if aimed at Earth. Furthermore, infrastructure for such lasers may need to be constructed in extreme environments, such as the Arctic or Antarctic, for a mission to Enceladus. The implications of establishing energy infrastructure in these locations remain uncertain.

The feasibility of laser sail missions is influenced by specific launch windows that depend on the positions of Earth and the target moons, as well as the spacecraft velocity facilitated by the lasers. The minimum encounter velocities vary for each moon, as they are determined by the mass and gravitational relationships of the moons with their respective planets.

Space travel is complex, and laser sails introduce additional complexity. Launch windows, minimum velocities, and destinations are interconnected factors that must be carefully considered in mission planning. As Europa and Enceladus are key targets in the search for life, laser sail precursor missions offer a promising avenue to further explore these intriguing worlds. The European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA are actively involved in missions to investigate these moons, and the use of laser sails may enhance these exploratory efforts.

Lightsail: A spacecraft propelled by sunlight utilizing a large reflective sail to harness the momentum of photons.

Precursor mission: An initial mission that paves the way for future missions by conducting essential preliminary investigations.

GigaWatt laser: A laser with a power output of billions of watts, capable of providing directed energy to propel a spacecraft.

