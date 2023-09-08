Pilsētas dzīve

Lieli notikumi un skatīšanās ballītes, kas plānotas Oregonas ikgadējam saules aptumsumam

ByVikija Stavropulu

Septembris 8, 2023
Lieli notikumi un skatīšanās ballītes, kas plānotas Oregonas ikgadējam saules aptumsumam

As the highly anticipated annular solar eclipse approaches, Oregon is gearing up for a series of big events and watch parties to witness this rare celestial phenomenon. Taking place on October 14th, the “ring of fire” eclipse will offer a spectacular show that won’t be seen again in Oregon until 2046.

A solar eclipse occurs when the new moon aligns between the Earth and the sun, temporarily blocking our view of the sun. However, an annular eclipse happens when the moon is too far away to completely block out the sun, resulting in a stunning ring of light around the edges.

While viewers won’t have the opportunity to witness the sun’s corona, the main attraction of a total solar eclipse, they may still observe a phenomenon known as “Baily’s beads.” This occurrence happens when sunlight appears to bead as it filters through the rugged surface of the moon. Specialized eclipse glasses are required throughout the entire event to protect viewers’ eyes.

To witness the maximum eclipse, individuals will need to position themselves within a 90-mile-wide band that will stretch from the south-central Oregon coast, crossing areas such as Eugene, Roseburg, Crater Lake, and the Alvord Desert. Outside of this band, including the Portland area, viewers will experience a partial eclipse similar to the 2017 total solar eclipse.

Various events are planned across the state to celebrate this celestial event. Eclipse Fest 2023, expected to be the largest eclipse event in Oregon, will feature live music, family-friendly activities, and the eclipse viewing itself. Another event, Eclipse Into Nature, is set to take place at Running Y Resort in Klamath Falls and will offer star parties, presentations, and a public watch party on the day of the eclipse.

Other locations hosting watch parties include Shore Acres State Park, known for its stunning coastal beauty, and Bullards Beach in Bandon, which promises a “festival of light” watch party. Crater Lake and Fort Rock are also expected to attract visitors due to their scenic surroundings.

As excitement grows, it’s important to plan ahead and secure tickets or make necessary arrangements to ensure a memorable experience during this rare annular solar eclipse.

- NASA
– OregonLive.com

