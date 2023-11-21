New Insights into the Advancement of Sweet Cherry Breeding

Sweet cherry breeding has made significant progress in recent years by utilizing molecular markers and genome sequencing to improve key traits through marker-assisted selection (MAS). However, traditional breeding methods have faced challenges due to low efficiency and high costs. To overcome these hurdles, researchers have turned to high-resolution genome-wide association studies (GWAS) to accelerate the breeding of new and improved sweet cherry varieties.

In a recent publication titled “High-resolution genome-wide association study of a large Czech collection of sweet cherry (Prunus avium L.) on fruit maturity and quality traits,” researchers employed paired-end sequencing on the Illumina NovaSeq 6000 platform. This approach resulted in a massive 4.15-Tb sequence, providing extensive genome coverage and allowing for the identification of over 1.7 million high-quality single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) across the cherry accessions.

An in-depth analysis using principal component analysis (PCA) and Bayesian information criterion (BIC) revealed a homogenous population without distinct genetic subgroups. However, significant variability was observed in various traits, especially within the Collection of Genetic Resources (CGR) accessions. Differences in color traits were notable between populations, with the CGR accessions displaying a broader color spectrum, while size traits such as fruit weight were larger in the breeding materials (BM) accessions.

The GWAS using the FarmCPU model identified 59 SNPs associated with eleven traits, including time of harvest, fruit color, and flesh color. A crucial discovery was the identification of a deletion in the MYB10 region, which plays a role in fruit color determination. Additionally, associations were found between SNP markers and fruit firmness, size, and weight, providing insights into the genetic basis of these important traits.

Furthermore, haplotype blocks containing significant SNPs were identified, aiding in the mapping of candidate genes associated with specific traits. Out of the 141 candidate genes identified, 104 had known functions, shedding light on their potential roles in determining cherry phenotypes.

These findings contribute to a detailed genetic map of sweet cherry and lay a solid foundation for future breeding efforts. By understanding the genetic determinants of key phenotypical traits, researchers can accelerate the development of new sweet cherry varieties with enhanced characteristics.

FAQ

Q: What is marker-assisted selection (MAS) in sweet cherry breeding?

A: Marker-assisted selection (MAS) is a breeding technique that involves using molecular markers to identify specific traits of interest in sweet cherry plants. By selecting individuals with desired markers, breeders can enhance the chances of producing offspring with those desired traits.

Q: How does high-resolution genome-wide association study (GWAS) help in sweet cherry breeding?

A: High-resolution genome-wide association study (GWAS) allows researchers to identify associations between specific genetic markers, known as single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), and key traits in sweet cherry. By pinpointing these associations, breeders can selectively breed individuals with desired traits, leading to the development of improved varieties.

Q: What are haplotype blocks in sweet cherry breeding?

A: Haplotype blocks are sections of the genome where a group of SNPs are inherited together within a population. In sweet cherry breeding, haplotype blocks can help identify regions of the genome that contain candidate genes associated with specific traits. By studying these blocks, breeders can gain insights into the genetic basis of desirable traits and facilitate targeted breeding efforts.

Q: How can the findings of this study benefit sweet cherry breeding?

A: The findings of this study provide valuable insights into the genetic determinants of key traits in sweet cherry. By understanding the genetic basis of traits such as fruit maturity, quality, color, firmness, and size, breeders can make more informed decisions when selecting parents for crossbreeding. This knowledge can ultimately expedite the development of new, improved sweet cherry varieties with enhanced characteristics that meet market demands and consumer preferences.