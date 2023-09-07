Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Astronomi izmanto Einšteina principu, lai kartētu tumšās vielas izplatību

ByRoberts Endrjū

Septembris 7, 2023
Astronomi izmanto Einšteina principu, lai kartētu tumšās vielas izplatību

Astronomers have utilized a principle proposed by Albert Einstein over a century ago to create a detailed map of the distribution of dark matter. The team’s method allows for the detection of “clumps” of dark matter found between galaxies, providing insight into the distribution of this mysterious substance on smaller scales.

Dark matter poses a challenge for scientists because, despite making up about 85% of the universe, it is invisible. It does not interact with electromagnetic radiation, including visible light, and is incredibly weak in doing so. Dark matter consists of particles that are not comprised of electrons, protons, and neutrons like normal matter.

The presence of dark matter can only be inferred through its gravitational effects on normal matter. Without dark matter, galaxies would rotate too quickly and would not be held together by the gravity of visible matter alone. It is believed that galaxies are surrounded by halos of dark matter, and some models suggest the presence of dark matter clumps within galaxies and in the spaces between them.

A research team from Japan used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to study the distribution of dark matter around a distant galaxy. They employed gravitational lensing, a concept derived from Einstein’s theory of general relativity, to observe light from a quasar that was 11 billion light-years away.

Gravitational lensing occurs when a massive object bends the path of light passing by it, creating multiple images or amplifying the brightness of a single object. By using ALMA, the researchers were able to map the distribution of dark matter clumps between galaxies and along the line of sight to the quasar. The results supported the “cold dark matter” model, which suggests that dark matter is made up of slow-moving particles.

This research contributes to a better understanding of dark matter and its distribution in the universe.

Avoti:

1. The Astrophysical Journal (Research Paper)

By Roberts Endrjū

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Starptautiskā komanda pabeidz Y hromosomas sekvencēšanu, atklājot jaunus proteīnus kodējošus gēnus

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

Jauns raksta nosaukums: Mindfulness meditācijas praktizēšanas priekšrocības

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

NASA Marsa skābekļa eksperiments rada skābekli uz Sarkanās planētas

Septembris 12, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Jaunumi

Warbits+: atveriet beta reģistrēšanos tagad tiešraidē mobilajām ierīcēm un personālajam datoram

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Apple piegādātājs Foxconn piegādās Indijā ražotu iPhone 15, kas paplašina ražošanu ārpus Ķīnas

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Starptautiskā komanda pabeidz Y hromosomas sekvencēšanu, atklājot jaunus proteīnus kodējošus gēnus

Septembris 12, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Tehnoloģija

Jaunā žetonu sistēma NBA 2K24 saņem pretreakciju no spēlētājiem

Septembris 12, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri