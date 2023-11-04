Jauni pētījumi atklāj Himalaju un Tibetas plato veidošanos

Recent studies have unveiled groundbreaking evidence that challenges our understanding of how the Himalayas and Tibetan Plateau were formed. These findings indicate that before its collision with Asia, Greater India was a massive tectonic plate spanning up to 3,000 kilometers wide. This new understanding has significant implications for our knowledge of geological convergence and the history of these regions.

In the past, there were only two continents on Earth: Laurasia and Gondwanaland. The Indian subcontinent was once part of Gondwanaland, which eventually broke apart around 150 million years ago. A portion of this Indian Plate separated from Gondwanaland and later subducted under the Himalayas and Tibetan Plateau. To better comprehend the ancient landmass known as Greater India, which was lost during this process, it is crucial to determine its original size and characteristics.

Prior to this research, estimates of Greater India’s extent varied greatly, ranging from a few hundred kilometers to over 2,000 kilometers. However, a recent study by researchers from the China University of Geosciences (Beijing), along with colleagues from other institutions, including the Ludwig Maximilians University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has provided compelling evidence that supports a large Greater India. Through a comprehensive analysis of geological, paleontological, and paleomagnetic data from the Sangdanlin section in southern Tibet, the researchers were able to delineate the minimum size of Greater India.

The results of the study indicate that Greater India was a single tectonic plate stretching between 2,000 and 3,000 kilometers before it subducted under Asia. This finding challenges previous models suggesting that India consisted of smaller plates or that there were multiple stages of collision. Additionally, the research highlights that the lithosphere consumed by subduction since the India-Asia collision 55 million years ago was larger than the present-day Indian subcontinent, extending approximately 2,000 to 3,000 kilometers to the north. This subduction of almost 5 million square kilometers of lithosphere likely played a significant role in the creation of the Tibetan Plateau.

1. What is Greater India?

Greater India refers to the ancient landmass that existed before the Indian Plate collided with Asia. It was a massive tectonic plate that extended up to 3,000 kilometers wide.

2. What impact does the size of Greater India have on our understanding of the Himalayas and Tibetan Plateau?

By determining the size of Greater India, scientists can gain insight into the processes that led to the formation of the Himalayas and Tibetan Plateau. The subduction of such a large lithosphere contributed significantly to the rise of the Tibetan Plateau.

3. How was the size of Greater India determined?

The researchers utilized a combination of geological, paleontological, and paleomagnetic data to estimate the minimum size of Greater India. This comprehensive analysis provided compelling evidence for a large Greater India.

4. What are the implications of this research?

This research challenges previous models of the India-Asia collision and provides a new perspective on the formation of Asia’s southern margin. It contributes to our understanding of the tectonic history of India and the geological structures in the region.

Avots: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS)