Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Milzīga kriovulkāna komēta izvirda otro reizi

ByRoberts Endrjū

Oktobris 19, 2023
Milzīga kriovulkāna komēta izvirda otro reizi

A cryovolcanic comet named 12P/Pons-Brooks, which is approximately the size of a small city, has recently experienced its second major eruption in just four months. These eruptions resemble gigantic horns and are accompanied by the release of ice and gas.

As a cryovolcanic comet, 12P/Pons-Brooks has a solid nucleus with a diameter of about 30 kilometers. This nucleus is made up of a mixture of ice, dust, and gas known as cryomagma. Surrounding the nucleus is a fuzzy cloud of gas called a coma, which leaks out from the comet’s interior.

The eruptions of 12P/Pons-Brooks occur when solar radiation heats the comet’s core, causing increased pressure and violent explosions. This results in icy material being shot into space through cracks in the nucleus’s shell.

Astronomers from the British Astronomical Association (BAA) observed an outburst from 12P/Pons-Brooks on October 5. The comet became significantly brighter due to the enhanced reflection of light from its expanded coma. In the following days, the coma further expanded and formed its distinct “horns.”

The peculiar shape of the comet’s coma is attributed to irregularities in the nucleus. As gas flows away from the comet, it interacts with protrusions on the nucleus, shaping the coma in unique and noticeable ways.

Currently, 12P/Pons-Brooks is moving towards the inner solar system, with its closest approach to Earth scheduled for April 21, 2024. It will be visible to the naked eye before being propelled to the outer solar system and becoming invisible until 2095.

This is the second eruption of 12P/Pons-Brooks in the same year, with the previous eruption occurring on July 20. The recent outburst was even more intense than the previous one, raising the possibility of larger eruptions in the future as the comet continues to absorb solar radiation.

Avoti:
- Britu Astronomijas asociācija (BAA)
- Spaceweather.com

By Roberts Endrjū

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

NASA izdod detalizētus Jupitera mēness Io attēlus un atklāj jaunu iezīmi Jupitera atmosfērā

Oktobris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

Nesen atrasts videonovērošanas materiāls atklāj gaismas uzliesmojumu pirms skaļa sprādziena Melburnā

Oktobris 20, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Zinātne

Izdzīvot pēc Saules bojāejas: planētas V liktenis

Oktobris 20, 2023 Gabriels Bota

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

NASA izdod detalizētus Jupitera mēness Io attēlus un atklāj jaunu iezīmi Jupitera atmosfērā

Oktobris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Nesen atrasts videonovērošanas materiāls atklāj gaismas uzliesmojumu pirms skaļa sprādziena Melburnā

Oktobris 20, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Izdzīvot pēc Saules bojāejas: planētas V liktenis

Oktobris 20, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Jauni elektronu stāvokļi kausētajos sāļos var ietekmēt ar sāli darbināmu reaktoru darbību

Oktobris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri