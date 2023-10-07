Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Pazemes klimata pārmaiņu slēptie draudi

ByVikija Stavropulu

Oktobris 7, 2023
Pazemes klimata pārmaiņu slēptie draudi

A recent study published in Nature has shed light on a lesser-known climate issue: rising underground temperatures. Termed “underground climate change,” this phenomenon is distinct from atmospheric climate change caused by greenhouse gas imbalances. Instead, it originates from the heat generated by subways and buildings, which is directly released into the ground.

The impact of this underground heat can have severe consequences for cities if not properly mitigated. Alessandro Rotta Loria, the author of the paper and a researcher at Northwestern University, describes it as a “silent hazard” that has already caused ground deformation and potential damage to city structures.

Rotta Loria’s research, focused on Chicago, reveals that underground heat associated with buildings and parking garages has been spreading and increasing at a faster rate than surface temperatures, excluding Millennium Park. Comparing this underground temperature rise to global warming, Rotta Loria highlights that the temperatures underground in cities are rising even faster than those at the surface.

To track temperatures, Rotta Loria and his team deployed over 150 credit-card-size sensors across Chicago. Their findings indicate that temperatures under man-made structures can be up to 77 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than undisturbed underground locations.

Mitigation solutions for this issue include the installation of thermal insulation and capturing excess heat for geothermal energy. Acknowledging the importance of addressing this issue, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg emphasizes the need for the construction industry to adapt materials and techniques to tackle the rising underground temperatures.

Avoti:
- NBC ziņas
– Zinātniskais amerikānis

By Vikija Stavropulu

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Chandrayaan-4 misija: ISRO nākamais Lunar Endeavour

Oktobris 9, 2023 Roberts Endrjū
Zinātne

Sīku mehānisko ierīču robežu pārkāpšana ar saderīgiem mehānismiem

Oktobris 9, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Zinātne

OPC un OPC3 ūdens modeļu precizitāte ūdens viskozitātes prognozēšanā

Oktobris 9, 2023 Roberts Endrjū

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Chandrayaan-4 misija: ISRO nākamais Lunar Endeavour

Oktobris 9, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Sīku mehānisko ierīču robežu pārkāpšana ar saderīgiem mehānismiem

Oktobris 9, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

OPC un OPC3 ūdens modeļu precizitāte ūdens viskozitātes prognozēšanā

Oktobris 9, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Galaktiskie kaimiņi: NGC 3558 un LEDA 83465

Oktobris 9, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri