Mēness lavas caurules: iespējamās patversmes nākotnes Mēness kolonizācijai

Caves have played a significant role in human history, offering shelter and protection to our ancestors. Similarly, caves on the Moon could provide a safe haven for astronauts during future lunar explorations. As we embark on another mission to the Moon, the prospect of lunar caves as potential shelters gains attention.

The Moon poses unique challenges for astronauts, including exposure to cosmic and solar radiation, meteorites, extreme temperature fluctuations, and impact ejecta. To address these hazards, scientists have discovered hundreds of “skylights” or collapsed ceilings of lava tubes on the lunar surface using the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO). These tubes could potentially be expansive enough to accommodate human activities, providing the necessary protection with a thick rock ceiling overhead.

Lava tubes, also known as pyroducts, form when flowing lava on the Moon cools and forms a hardened crust on the surface. Subsequently, the lava inside continues to flow and eventually drains, leaving behind an empty chamber. These ancient and untouched lava tubes could serve as prime locations for future lunar bases.

The Moon’s extreme temperature fluctuations, ranging from scorching heat to bone-chilling cold, make surface operations and equipment engineering challenging. However, lava tubes offer a stable temperature environment that is not found elsewhere on the Moon. Additionally, the lunar surface is exposed to significantly higher levels of radiation compared to Earth. Seeking refuge within the thick rock of a lava tube could provide effective protection against this deadly radiation.

Exploration teams from various countries and space agencies have researched the potential of utilizing lunar lava tubes as shelters. Chinese researchers from the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology conducted extensive fieldwork to understand the practicality of using these lava tubes on the Moon. They discovered similarities between lunar and earthly lava tubes, including various types of entrances such as vertical and sloped.

The existence of sloped entrances makes access to these lava tubes relatively easier. Rovers could potentially drive into these entrances, with minimal debris clearance required. This ease of entry and exit presents a favorable scenario for lunar exploration.

China has prioritized the exploration of lunar lava tubes located at Mare Tranquillitatis and Mare Fecunditatis, also known as the Sea of Tranquility and the Sea of Fecundity, respectively. They are developing a robotic system equipped with wheels or feet that can adapt to challenging terrains and overcome obstacles. The system includes auxiliary vehicles for additional reconnaissance and support, enabling the study of lunar dust, radiation, and the presence of water ice within the tubes.

China’s long-term goal is to establish a crewed underground research base within a lunar lava tube. This base would include residential and research facilities, with a support center for energy and communication located at the entrance of the tube. Although specific details are not readily available, China’s ambitious space activities, evident in their successful missions and future plans, indicate their determination to establish a lunar presence.

