Repurposed Magnets Used in Groundbreaking Physics Experiment

ByMamfo Breša

Septembris 28, 2023
Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory are repurposing magnets from the laboratory’s Advanced Photon Source (APS) for use in a new machine being built by Brookhaven National Laboratory and Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility. These magnets will be used in the Electron-Ion Collider (EIC), a state-of-the-art particle collider that will provide new insights into the fundamental structure of matter.

The APS magnets, which are being replaced with more advanced technology, are still in perfect working condition. By repurposing these magnets, the laboratories are both saving money and reducing waste. Brookhaven’s Christoph Montag estimates that this collaboration will save taxpayers approximately $10 million.

The EIC will acquire around 700 magnets from Argonne, which fall into two categories: quadrupoles and sextupoles. The quadrupole magnets act as lenses to focus the electron beam, while the sextupole magnets correct any aberrations introduced by the quadrupoles. Fortunately, the APS magnets can be easily integrated into the EIC with minimal reconditioning.

This use of recycled magnets not only demonstrates the commitment of national laboratories to sustainable practices but also contributes to the advancement of scientific frontiers. Argonne’s John Byrd sees the EIC as the most ambitious accelerator project ever undertaken by the Department of Energy. He states, “In building the EIC, scientists are combining every aspect of what we’ve learned about building accelerators. At Argonne, we’re not only providing magnets but also expertise in facility design.”

By repurposing magnets and collaborating across laboratories, the scientific community can avoid supply chain issues and maximize resources. The EIC will stand poised to make groundbreaking discoveries in nuclear physics, thanks to the repurposed magnets and the collective effort of scientists across multiple institutions.

Definīcijas:
– Magnets: Objects with a magnetic field that can attract or repel certain materials.
– Particle Collider: A type of scientific instrument that accelerates subatomic particles and makes them collide, allowing scientists to study the fundamental properties of matter.
– APS: Advanced Photon Source, a DOE Office of Science user facility that produces high-energy X-rays for scientific research.
– EIC: Electron-Ion Collider, a state-of-the-art machine that collides electrons and ions to study the structure of matter.

Avoti:
– ASV Enerģētikas departamenta Argonnas Nacionālā laboratorija
– Brookhaven National Laboratory
– Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

