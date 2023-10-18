Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Darbs ar robotiem var novest pie sociālās aizvainojuma, pētījumu rezultāti

ByGabriels Bota

Oktobris 18, 2023
Darbs ar robotiem var novest pie sociālās aizvainojuma, pētījumu rezultāti

A recent study conducted by scientists at the Technical University of Berlin has found that working with robots can lead to social loafing, where individuals relax and let their colleagues do the work instead. The researchers investigated whether humans exhibit social loafing when working alongside robots.

The scientists conducted a simulated industrial defect-inspection task, where participants were provided with images of circuit boards and had to inspect them for errors. Half of the participants were told that the circuit boards had already been inspected by a robot, while the other half were not given this information.

At first glance, it appeared that the presence of the robot made no difference in participants’ behavior and performance. However, upon closer examination, the researchers found that those who knew about the robot’s previous inspection were catching fewer defects in later stages of the task. This suggests a phenomenon known as “looking but not seeing,” where individuals become less mentally engaged with a task when they rely on technology.

The study’s authors also warned that this loss of motivation and decreased attention to detail could have safety implications, particularly in industries where double-checking is common. They acknowledged that their study had some limitations, including the laboratory setting and the fact that participants did not directly work with the robot.

Further research is needed to explore the extent of this issue in real work environments and its impact on work outcomes. Understanding the potential negative effects of working with robots will be crucial as technology continues to advance in human-robot collaboration.

Avoti:
– Cymek, D.H., Onnasch, L. (2021). Social Loafing in Human-Robot Collaboration: The Case of Situational Engagement and Exclusion. Robotikas un AI robežas.
– Attēls: noņemiet šļakatas

By Gabriels Bota

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Senie koku gredzeni atklāj visu laiku spēcīgāko saules vētru

Oktobris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

Pētījumi liecina, ka mātes mikrobiotai ir izšķiroša loma augļa attīstībā

Oktobris 20, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Zinātne

Trūkstošās pārejas fosilijas prekembrijā: papildu pierādījumi pret Darvina evolūciju

Oktobris 20, 2023 Roberts Endrjū

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Senie koku gredzeni atklāj visu laiku spēcīgāko saules vētru

Oktobris 20, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Pētījumi liecina, ka mātes mikrobiotai ir izšķiroša loma augļa attīstībā

Oktobris 20, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Trūkstošās pārejas fosilijas prekembrijā: papildu pierādījumi pret Darvina evolūciju

Oktobris 20, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Jupitera noslēpumainā reaktīvo straume, ko atklāja NASA Džeimsa Veba kosmiskais teleskops

Oktobris 20, 2023 Gabriels Bota 0 Komentāri