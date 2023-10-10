Pilsētas dzīve

Šo sestdien notiks iespaidīgs gredzenveida Saules aptumsums

ByGabriels Bota

Oktobris 10, 2023
Stargazers and astronomers are in for a treat this Saturday as an annular solar eclipse is set to occur. This cosmic phenomenon will be visible in parts of the US, Mexico, South America, and Central America, with the US experiencing at least a partial eclipse. An annular eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking out most but not all of the Sun’s light. This creates a thin ring, or annulus, of light, leading to the event being called an annular eclipse. Unlike a total solar eclipse, which allows observers to see the Corona, an annular solar eclipse is rarer and offers a unique visual experience.

The path of the October 14 eclipse will span a wide area, presenting different viewing opportunities depending on your location. Those within the path of annularity will witness the full “ring of fire” effect, while nearby regions will experience a partial eclipse. It is crucial to plan ahead and find a suitable viewing location away from city lights and tall buildings in order to have a clear view of the sky during the eclipse.

It is important to note that looking directly at the Sun, even during an eclipse, can cause severe eye damage or blindness. To safely view the annular solar eclipse, protective equipment such as approved eclipse glasses or a pinhole projector should be used. It is also advised to attend public viewing events organized by astronomy clubs and organizations, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Avoti:
– Dr. Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate
– Nasa

