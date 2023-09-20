Spoguļattēli: pētnieki laboratorijā novēro Alises gredzenus

Researchers in the US and Finland have observed Alice rings in the laboratory for the first time. Alice rings are ring-like vortices that flip the charges of any monopoles that pass through them, inspired by the mirror-like portal in Lewis Carroll’s novel “Through the Looking-Glass.” The experiment used ultracold atoms and could provide insights into fundamental processes in particle physics and cosmology.

The team’s discovery combined two lines of research that emerged approximately 35 years ago. One line of research involves cosmic strings, which are hypothetical 1D defects in spacetime. These strings could potentially have profound implications for cosmology, as they could turn matter into antimatter. If cosmic strings exist, they would be known as Alice strings.

The second line of research focuses on monopoles, which are singular points of charge in space. Monopoles and strings can carry conserved topological charges, which can be magnetic, electric, or quark colour charges. In the 1980s, researchers realized that monopoles could become deformed into a loop-like structure called an Alice ring when observed up close.

One intriguing property of an Alice ring is that if another monopole passes through its middle, the monopole would transform into an antiparticle. This indicates a mirrored universe where antimatter dominates over matter.

In 2015, a breakthrough occurred when researchers created a monopole in a Bose-Einstein condensate, a gas of rubidium atoms cooled close to absolute zero. The latest study combined experimental techniques with simulation methods to observe the time evolution of monopoles in a condensate. The researchers found that monopoles decay into Alice rings, and they were able to directly observe several features of the Alice rings as the monopole evolved.

These findings have implications for our understanding of quantum fluids, suggesting that structures that convert matter into antimatter can spontaneously emerge under specific conditions. The researchers hope that their experiment could offer a valuable platform for exploring fundamental processes in the universe.

Avots: Nature Communications

Definīcijas:

– Alice rings: ring-like vortices that flip the charges of monopoles that pass through them, inspired by the mirror-like portal in “Through the Looking-Glass”

– Monopoles: singular points of charge in space

– Cosmic strings: hypothetical 1D defects in spacetime with potentially profound implications for cosmology

