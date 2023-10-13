Pilsētas dzīve

Daļējs saules aptumsums: kas jums jāzina

ByVikija Stavropulu

Oktobris 13, 2023
If you’re interested in witnessing a celestial spectacle, don’t forget to look up at the sky this Saturday morning for a partial solar eclipse. However, it is crucial to note that viewing the eclipse without proper eye protection can be dangerous to the naked eye.

During an annular eclipse, the moon does not completely block out the sun, resulting in a mesmerizing “ring of fire” effect around the moon. This is different from a total eclipse where the sun is completely obscured.

To safely observe the partial solar eclipse, it is highly recommended to wear specialized solar eclipse glasses. Frank Florian, the Senior Manager of Planetarium and Space Sciences at TELUS World of Science, explains that these glasses filter out 99.99 percent of the light and harmful rays from the sun, allowing only a small percentage of light to pass through.

Unfortunately, Canadians may not witness the full effects of this particular eclipse. In Edmonton, for example, the moon will cover approximately 54 percent of the sun, creating a visual similar to the “cookie monster taking a bite out of the sun.”

For those interested in observing the celestial event, TELUS World of Science offers a free telescope viewing to witness the moon partially covering the sun.

The partial eclipse is expected to last around two and a half hours, with the mid-eclipse reaching its maximum at 10:28 a.m. in Edmonton. Remember to prioritize eye safety and enjoy this spectacular event responsibly.

Avoti:
– Senior Manager of Planetarium and Space Sciences at TELUS World of Science, Frank Florian.

By Vikija Stavropulu

