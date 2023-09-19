Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

NASA Curiosity Rover uz Marsa sasniedz Gedizu Valisa grēdu: Sarkanās planētas pagātnes momentuzņēmums

ByMamfo Breša

Septembris 19, 2023
NASA Curiosity Rover uz Marsa sasniedz Gedizu Valisa grēdu: Sarkanās planētas pagātnes momentuzņēmums

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover has successfully reached its long-sought destination, the Gediz Vallis Ridge. The ridge is a significant geological feature on Mount Sharp, a towering mountain on Mars that Curiosity has been exploring since 2014. This ridge holds a crucial record of one of the last wet periods on this part of the Red Planet.

After three years and multiple attempts, Curiosity’s mission team was finally able to navigate past the challenging obstacles of knife-edged rocks and steep slopes to reach the ridge. The achievement marks a significant milestone for the rover and its scientific exploration.

Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity’s project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, expressed his excitement, stating, “It’s a thrill to be able to reach out and touch rocks that were transported from places high up on Mount Sharp that we’ll never be able to visit with Curiosity.”

The Gediz Vallis Ridge offers scientists a unique opportunity to study the remnants of a geological feature known as a debris flow fan. Similar formations are found on both Mars and Earth, but the exact processes behind their formation are still not fully understood.

Curiosity has provided the first up-close views of the eroded remnants of this debris flow fan. The rover’s Mastcam captured 136 individual images of the region, creating an immersive panorama. This mosaic will aid scientists in unraveling the mysteries of how debris flow fans form and the role they played in shaping the Martian landscape.

Moving forward, Curiosity’s next goal is to investigate the Gediz Vallis Channel, a pathway through which water flowed approximately 3 billion years ago. This ancient water flow carried rocks and debris that eventually piled up to form the Gediz Vallis Ridge. By analyzing these geological features, scientists hope to gain further insights into Mars’ past climate and its potential for sustaining life.

Avoti:
– NASA’s Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) on Twitter
– NASA reaktīvo dzinēju laboratorija

By Mamfo Breša

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

NASA kosmosa kuģis OSIRIS-REx izlaidīs asteroīda parauga kapsulu, lai nosēstos Jūtas tuksnesī

Septembris 23, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Zinātne

Mērķtiecīgas darbības izcelsme: zīdaiņu pētījumu ieskats

Septembris 23, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu
Zinātne

OSIRIS-REx misija: svešzemju iežu paraugu nogādāšana atpakaļ uz Zemi

Septembris 23, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

NASA kosmosa kuģis OSIRIS-REx izlaidīs asteroīda parauga kapsulu, lai nosēstos Jūtas tuksnesī

Septembris 23, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Mērķtiecīgas darbības izcelsme: zīdaiņu pētījumu ieskats

Septembris 23, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

OSIRIS-REx misija: svešzemju iežu paraugu nogādāšana atpakaļ uz Zemi

Septembris 23, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Indijas Vikram Lander un Pragyan Rover paliek miega režīmā

Septembris 23, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri