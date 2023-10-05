Pilsētas dzīve

Kosmiskais gaisa uzliesmojums un lauksaimniecības dzimšana Sīrijā

ByRoberts Endrjū

Oktobris 5, 2023
A recent study suggests that agriculture in Syria may have emerged due to a cataclysmic event 12,800 years ago. Researchers believe that a fragmented comet collided with the Earth’s atmosphere, causing an explosion and significant environmental changes. The consequences of this event forced hunter-gatherers in the prehistoric settlement of Abu Hureyra to adopt agricultural practices as a means of survival.

The study, published in the journal Science Open: Airbursts and Cratering Impacts, is part of a larger investigation into the Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis. This hypothesis proposes that a cosmic impact was responsible for a sudden and anomalous cooling of the Earth around 13,000 years ago.

The researchers argue that the region of Abu Hureyra experienced a shift from more humid conditions to drier ones following the cosmic airburst. This change in climate likely led to a decline in local resources and prompted the inhabitants to develop agriculture as a means of sustenance. Farming allowed them to cultivate their own food and mitigate the consequences of the environmental fluctuations caused by the airburst.

The discovery of evidence supporting this hypothesis is significant as it provides a new perspective on the origins of agriculture in the region. Previously, it was widely believed that agriculture developed solely as a result of deliberate human intervention. However, this research suggests that a catastrophic event may have played a crucial role in its emergence.

Further studies are needed to fully understand the impact of the cosmic airburst on early agricultural practices and how it shaped the course of human civilization. However, this research offers valuable insights into the complex interactions between cosmic events, environmental changes, and human adaptation.

