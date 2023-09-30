Pilsētas dzīve

Jaunu tehnoloģiju un AI spēka atklāšana

Zinātne

Bentonīta māla izmantošanas priekšrocības zobu un mutes dobuma kopšanai

ByRoberts Endrjū

Septembris 30, 2023
Bentonīta māla izmantošanas priekšrocības zobu un mutes dobuma kopšanai

Bentonite clay, derived from volcanic ash, is gaining popularity as a natural alternative for oral hygiene. Unlike mainstream oral care products that contain chemicals and abrasives, bentonite clay offers several advantages for teeth and oral health.

Bentonite clay is composed of negatively charged particles that form a sponge-like structure when in contact with water. This structure has the ability to absorb toxins, bacteria, and fungi, making it an excellent option for oral care. Additionally, it leaves behind essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, which are beneficial for oral health.

To use bentonite clay for teeth, you can create a homemade tooth powder by combining bentonite clay, baking soda, xylitol powder, sea salt, and a few drops of essential oil for flavor. Mix the ingredients with a non-metal spoon and store the powder in an airtight container. Use this powder in the same manner as traditional toothpaste, ideally twice a day.

Using bentonite clay for teeth offers several benefits. Firstly, it helps remove impurities from the mouth, preventing the development of plaque and tartar. Secondly, it neutralizes bacteria and raises the pH of the mouth, maintaining overall oral health. Thirdly, it promotes healthy enamel by providing necessary minerals and stimulating saliva production. Lastly, it can whiten and polish the teeth, providing a natural shine.

In conclusion, bentonite clay is an excellent alternative to artificial toothpaste and mouthwashes. It offers protection against toxins, bacteria, microorganisms, and acids produced during food breakdown. By using bentonite clay for teeth, you can achieve healthy teeth, gums, and overall oral hygiene.

Avoti:
– Definition of Bentonite Clay:
– How to Use Bentonite Clay for Teeth:
– Benefits of Bentonite Clay for Teeth:

By Roberts Endrjū

Saistītie Post

Zinātne

Victory: Cancer Survivors Benefit from Access to Clinical Trials Close to Home

Oktobris 3, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Zinātne

New Method Reveals Connections Between Dinosaurs and Birds

Oktobris 3, 2023 Mamfo Breša
Zinātne

Suņa un lapsas hibrīda noslēpums: kā tas notika?

Oktobris 3, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu

Tu palaidi garām

Zinātne

Victory: Cancer Survivors Benefit from Access to Clinical Trials Close to Home

Oktobris 3, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

New Method Reveals Connections Between Dinosaurs and Birds

Oktobris 3, 2023 Mamfo Breša 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Suņa un lapsas hibrīda noslēpums: kā tas notika?

Oktobris 3, 2023 Vikija Stavropulu 0 Komentāri
Zinātne

Zinātnieki atklāj CRISPR-Cas3bt13 sistēmas 3D struktūru ar solījumiem vīrusu apkarošanai

Oktobris 3, 2023 Roberts Endrjū 0 Komentāri