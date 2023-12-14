Satriecoša Geminīdu meteoru lietus izgaismo nakti

A spectacular celestial event occurred on the night of December 13th as the Geminid meteor shower reached its first peak of the year. Pictures from all around the world captured the breathtaking sight of Geminid meteors streaking across the night sky. But there’s more to come, as the shower is expected to continue its display on December 14th.

The Geminids are known for their intensity, with the potential to produce as many as 100 meteors per hour. This year, the new moon, which was only two days old, provided optimal conditions for viewing the meteor shower, according to SpaceWeather.com. Webcasts were also available for those unable to see the shower in person, with the Slooh telescope network and the Virtual Telescope Project livestreaming the event online.

Meteors are fragments of space dust that enter Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, creating luminous streaks as they burn away. The Geminid meteor shower is unique in that it originates from an asteroid or space rock called 3200 Phaethon. Every December, Earth passes through the stream of debris left by this asteroid, resulting in a dazzling display of shooting stars.

Photographers from around the world took advantage of the opportunity to capture this celestial spectacle. Thilina Kaluthotage captured stunning images of the Geminids in Ratnapura, Sri Lanka. Similarly, Tayfun Coskun photographed the meteor shower against the backdrop of Yosemite National Park in California. Meanwhile, Fatih Aktas witnessed the shower over Lanoka Harbor in New Jersey.

Social media users also shared their experiences, with posts on X showcasing the radiant beauty of the Geminids. The X account for Stonehenge shared an image of the meteors above the prehistoric monument, while “Astro Mike” posted a mesmerizing timelapse of dozens of Geminid meteors. Readers also shared their own meteor shots with Space.com, adding to the collection of awe-inspiring images.

