Seno nāves rituālu atklāšana Spānijā

Archaeologists in Spain have uncovered intriguing evidence of ancient death rituals dating back 6,000 years. Two Neolithic stone tombs in northern Spain, dating to the fourth millennium B.C., have recently been analyzed, shedding light on the practices of the people who once lived there. The tombs contained the remains of more than two dozen individuals, along with various artifacts. However, what stood out most were the bone injuries found on the skeletons.

The analysis revealed that between 70% and 90% of the bones showed signs of fracturing and fragmentation, indicating deliberate manipulation around the time of death. Researchers also observed distinctive “butterfly-shaped” fractures on arm bones caused by perpendicular force. Impact marks and V-shaped cut marks on the bones suggested the use of percussive force and stone tools to deflesh the deceased.

While previous studies speculated that the skeletons represented burials that were tidied up or moved at a later time, the researchers proposed a different interpretation. They argued that the fractures and cut marks were part of a “death management process” employed by the ancient people to handle their dead. Some bones may have been used as funerary objects or relics, while others might have been subject to accelerated decomposition.

Though cannibalism cannot be completely ruled out, the evidence at hand does not definitively support this hypothesis. Funerary cannibalism has been documented in various parts of the world during ancient times, but the authors urged caution in making such claims in this particular case.

These ancient burial sites offer limited insight into the lives of the Neolithic people who inhabited them. The lack of habitation areas hinders a deeper understanding of their lifestyle, though it is believed that they relied on agriculture, foraging, and animal husbandry.

Experts in the field, including archaeologist Jess Beck from University College Dublin, commend the research for its focus on bone fragments. They believe further studies on bones from other tombs in the region are necessary to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the diverse funerary practices employed at these sites.

With each new discovery, archaeologists step closer to unraveling the mysteries of ancient civilizations. The ancient people of Spain may have left behind only fragments, but they offer valuable glimpses into the rituals and customs that surrounded death thousands of years ago.