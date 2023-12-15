Attīrītas hēlija zvaigznes atklātas tuvējās pundurgalaktikās

Scientists from the University of Toronto and other institutions have made a groundbreaking discovery by identifying candidate stripped helium stars in the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds, two nearby dwarf galaxies. The researchers used ultraviolet photometry to select 25 candidate stars and further observed them with optical spectroscopy. This study fills a significant gap in our knowledge about stripped helium stars, particularly in the intermediate-mass range.

Previously, theoretical models predicted the existence of a population of hot helium stars resulting from the removal of their hydrogen-rich outer layers due to interactions with binary companions. However, until now, only one such system had been identified. The newfound stripped helium stars, which have temperatures ranging from 60,000 to 100,000 K, exhibit high surface gravities and depleted hydrogen surfaces. Additionally, 16 of the stars showed binary motion.

“This finding shows that these stars really do exist,” said Dr. Maria Drout, an astronomer involved in the study. “Going forward, we are going to be able to do much more detailed physics with these stars.”

These stripped helium stars are not only of interest due to their rarity but also because they have implications for various astrophysical phenomena, including supernovae, gravitational waves, and the light emitted by distant galaxies. Furthermore, they are thought to play a crucial role in the formation of neutron star mergers. The researchers believe that some of the stripped stars in their sample might have neutron star or blackhole companions and are on the cusp of becoming double neutron star or neutron star plus blackhole systems.

The identification of these stripped helium stars paves the way for further investigations into their properties and behaviors. With this new knowledge, scientists can refine their understanding of phenomena such as stellar winds and make more accurate predictions about the number of neutron star mergers we should expect to observe.

Bethany Ludwig, a Ph.D. student at the University of Toronto, commented on the significance of these findings: “Our work sheds light on these fascinating relationships, revealing a universe that is far more interconnected and active than we previously imagined.” The results of this study are published in the journal Science.

