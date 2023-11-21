Kokie yra pirmieji juostinės pūslelinės požymiai?

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is a viral infection that causes a painful rash. It is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox. After a person recovers from chickenpox, the virus can lie dormant in the body and reactivate years later, leading to shingles. Recognizing the early signs of shingles is crucial for prompt diagnosis and treatment. Here are the first signs to look out for:

1. Tingling or burning sensation: The first indication of shingles is often a tingling or burning sensation in a specific area of the body. This can occur anywhere on the body but commonly affects one side of the torso or face. The sensation may be mild or intense and can last for a few days.

2. Skausmas: As the infection progresses, the tingling or burning sensation may be accompanied by pain. The pain can range from mild to severe and may be constant or intermittent. It is often described as aching, shooting, or stabbing.

3. Rash: Within a few days of the initial symptoms, a rash will typically appear in the affected area. The rash consists of small, fluid-filled blisters that resemble chickenpox. These blisters may be itchy and can break open, forming crusts.

4. Redness and inflammation: The skin around the rash may become red and inflamed. This can cause the area to feel warm to the touch.

5. Sensitivity to touch: People with shingles may experience heightened sensitivity or pain when the affected area is touched or rubbed.

DUK:

Q: Can shingles be contagious?

A: Yes, shingles can be contagious, but only to individuals who have not had chickenpox or have not been vaccinated against it. Direct contact with the rash or fluid from the blisters can transmit the virus.

Q: How long does shingles last?

A: The duration of shingles varies from person to person. In most cases, the rash and associated symptoms last between two to four weeks. However, some individuals may experience lingering pain, known as postherpetic neuralgia, for months or even years after the rash has healed.

Q: Is there a treatment for shingles?

A: While there is no cure for shingles, antiviral medications can help reduce the severity and duration of the infection. Pain medications, topical creams, and cool compresses may also be recommended to alleviate discomfort.

Early recognition of the signs of shingles is crucial for timely medical intervention. If you experience any of the aforementioned symptoms, it is important to consult a healthcare professional for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.